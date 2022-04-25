community,

SOME of the memories are good, some are bad and many are neither happy, sad or angry, Daniel Hooper and Felicity Coe say of their time serving on the naval ship named after their hometown. Mr Hooper and Ms Coe, who were members of HMAS Ballarat II's commissioning crew, are proud to unveil naval memorabilia linked to Ballarat in a new display opened in time for Anzac Day. Ballarat RSL's new HMAS Ballarat display offers a look at three ships named in this city's honour to have played key roles in the Australian defence force. Their motto continues to be "defend the flag". The original flag from HMAS Ballarat I - the latter bearing discolouration from the ship's smoke - have been spared from the ship, which was later sold as a civilian ship then turned into scrap metal. RELATED COVERAGE HMAS Ballarat I was commissioned in the Williamstown naval dock in April 1941 and naval corvette can lay claim to rescuing a future Australian Prime Minister John Gorton in 1942. Then-Pilot Officer Gorton was being evacuated to Jakarta but sustained significant injuries when the ammunition ship he was on was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. Mr Gorton came to lead Ballarat's Anzac Day march in 1968 - the first Australian Prime Minister to do so - as a way to show his gratitude. This was barely two months after he was sworn in as prime minister. The lesser known HMAT Ballarat, Her Majesty's Australian Transport ship, was torpedoed on Anzac Day 1917 in the English Channel. She was carrying 1752 soldiers from Melbourne to England and even though efforts failed to tow her to shallow waters failed, no lives were lost. Mr Hooper was an electronic technician who started work on HMAS Ballarat II when she was being built in Williamstown. HMAS Ballarat was the sixth of eight Anzac Class frigates built by Tenix Defence Systems in the Williamstown dock. "I was involved in the commissioning, working on equipment processes and policies in getting it all up to standard," Mr Hooper said. "I served in getting the ship out of Williamstown under the Bolte Bridge to Docklands and then on to Sydney." That ride under the Bolte Bridge was memorable for Mr Hooper and Ms Coe, with the ship only just clearing the bridge in a choppy low tide. HMAS Ballarat II was commissioned on June 26, 2004. Ms Coe was in charge of the officers stewards, the ships stores and canteens. HMAS Ballarat II carries battle honours in the Middle East from 2003 to 2014. Her inherited battle honours from HMAS Ballarat I include the Pacific 1941-45, New Guinea 1942 to 44 and Okinawa 1945. Ms Coe said it was fantastic this history linked to Ballarat and the greater recognition of the navy were on show in the Ballarat RSL. This Anzac Day, Ms Coe and Mr Hooper will reflect and share commemorations with loved ones. They both said the day was a good reminder to connect with other veterans locally and encouraged other veterans to find support, via an RSL in the region or at Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre in Barkly Street. "Now it's more about connecting with one another locally," Mr Hooper said. "It's about teamwork for veterans. There is always someone to catch up with for a coffee when you need. We want veterans to know, we don't give up on one another." Ballarat RSL is open on Anzac Day from 6am with a gunfire breakfast, two-up and AFL screening.

