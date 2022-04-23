See all the Ballarat region football and netball results | April 23, 2022
See all the results from round two:
FOOTBALL
BALLARAT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Ballarat 15.18 (107) d Melton South 2.4 (16)
Bacchus Marsh 12.11 (83) d Darley 12.10 (82)
Sebastopol 17.11 (113) d East Point 12.13 (85)
North Ballarat 17.6 (108) d Lake Wendouree 7.5 (47)
Melton 16.12 (108) d Sunbury 10.9 (69)
RESERVES
Ballarat 18.9 (117) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
Bacchus Marsh 11.11 (77) d Darley 8.10 (58)
Sebastopol 17.12 (114) d East Point 5.8 (38)
Melton 11.10 (76) d Sunbury 8.10 (58)
Lake Wendouree v North Ballarat
UNDER-19
Darley 22.13 (145) d Bacchus Marsh 3.2 (20)
East Point 26.19 (175) d Sebastopol 2.2 (14)
Sunbury 9.12 (66) d Melton 2.11 (23)
Lake Wendouree v North Ballarat
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS FOOTBALL LEAGUE
SENIORS
Springbank 18.12 (120) d Bungaree 6.5 (41)
Rokewood Corindhap 18.15 (123) d Carngham Linton 4.3 (27)
Gordon 11.10 (76) d Dunnstown 10.13 (73)
Learmonth 8.13 (61) d Buninyong 7.10 (52)
Newlyn 10.6 (66) d Waubra 6.9 (45)
Skipton v Creswick (night game)
Clunes 17.10 (112) v Ballan 6.10 (46)
Hepburn 19.14 (128) v Daylesford 11.9 (75)
RESERVES
Springbank 9.10 (64) d Bungaree 1.4 (10)
Rokewood Corindhap 26.19 (175) d Carngham Linton 2.0 (12)
Clunes 8.7 (55) d Ballan 5.5 (35)
Hepburn 10.4 (64) d Daylesford 6.6 (42)
Dunnstown 13.8 (86) d Gordon 8.11 (59)
Learmonth 8.10 (58) d Buninyong 5.5 (35)
Newlyn 17.9 (111) d Waubra 0.3 (3)
Skipton v Creswick (night game)
UNDER-18
Springbank 17.7 (109) d Bungaree 4.7 (31)
Carngham Linton 8.4 (52) d Rokewood Corindhap 7.8 (50)
Ballan 11.11 (77) d Clunes 3.4 (22)
Hepburn 16.16 (112) d Daylesford 7.7 (49)
Gordon 10.7 (67) d Dunnstown 4.9 (32)
Learmonth 21.28 (154) d Buninyong 2.2 (14)
Newlyn 7.4 (46) d Waubra 3.11 (29)
Skipton v Creswick (night game)
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DICTRICT FNL
SENIORS
Navarre 16.8 (108) d Natte Bealiba 10.7 (67)
Royal Park 18.8 (116) d Avoca 11.12 (78)
Lexton 20.16 (136) d Campbells Creek 1.3 (9)
Harcourt 17.15 (117) d Dunolly 6.9 (45)
Newstead 24.12 (156) d Rovers 4.12 (36)
Trentham 12.8 (80) d Carisbrook 12.8 (80)
Maldon v Talbot
RESERVES
Navarre 8.3 (58) d Natte Bealiba 6.12 (48)
Avoca 33.16 (214) d Royal Park 0.3 (3)
Lexton 15.15 (105) d Campbells Creek 4.6 (30)
Harcourt 22.12 (144) d Dunolly 4.3 (27)
Newstead 31.16 (202) d Rovers 2.1 (13)
Trentham 12.5 (77) d Carisbrook 9.4 (58)
Maldon v Talbot
UNDER-17.5
Avoca 23.26 (164) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
Maldon 7.8 (50) d Talbot 6.6 (42)
Navarre 11.11 (77) d Lexton 8.11 (59)
Carisbrook 37.24 (246) d Rovers 0.0 (0)
UNDER-14.5
Talbot 10.7 (67) d Maldon 1.2 (8)
Navarre 15.14 (104) d Natte Bealiba 6.0 (36)
Avoca 24.15 (159) d Royal Park 2.3 (15)
Rovers 10.10 (70) d Lexton 9.7 (61)
UNDER-11.5
Maldon 6.7 (43) Talbot 2.0 (12)
Natte Bealiba 6.6 (42) d Navarre 2.5 (17)
Avoca 10.11 (71) d Royual Park 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 6.6 (42) d Trentham 2.0 (12)
Lexton 11.13 (79) d Campbells Creek 1.2 (8)
Newstead 10.9 (69) d Rovers 0.0 (0)
Harcourt v Dunolly cancelled
NETBALL
BALLARAT FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE
A GRADE
Darley 70 d Bacchus Marsh 32
East Point 45 d Sebastopol 39
Melton South 54 d Ballarat 40
North Ballarat 54 d Lake Wendouree 31
B GRADE
Ballarat 72 d Melton South 37
Darley 67 d Bacchus Marsh 24
East Point 54 d Sebastopol 20
North Ballarat 43 d Lake Wendouree 36
Melton 38 d Sunbury 35
C GRADE
Melton South 40 d Ballarat 35
Darley 42 d Bacchus Marsh 22
East Point 32 d Sebastopol 22
Lake Wendouree 42 d North Ballarat 18
D GRADE
Ballarat 42 d Melton South 15
Bacchus Marsh 37 d Darley 28
East Point 40 d Sebastopol 14
North Ballarat 35 d Lake Wendouree 25
Melton 60 d Sunbury 20
E GRADE
Melton South 25 d Ballarat 9
Bacchus Marsh 24 d Darley 14
East Point 31 d Sebastopol 16
Lake Wendouree 14 d North Ballarat 11
19/U
Ballarat 45 d Melton South 26
Darley 34 d Bacchus Marsh 14
Sebastopol 56 d East Point 21
Lake Wendouree 31 d North Ballarat 27
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS NETBALL LEAGUE
A GRADE
Daylesford 45 d Hepburn 17
Springbank 50 d Bungaree 31
Rokewood-Corindhap 63 d Carngham Linton 20
Clunes 45 d Ballan 35
Gordon 42 d Dunnstown 37
Buninyong 44 d Learmonth 34
Newlyn 67 d Waubra 12
B GRADE
Hepburn 25 d Daylesford 18
Bungaree 33 d Springbank 23
Rokewood-Corindhap 21 drew Carngham Linton 21
Ballan 29 d Clunes 26
Gordon 39 d Dunnstown 26
Buninyong 37 d Learmonth 35
Newlyn 32 d Waubra 25
C GRADE
Springbank 28 d Bungaree 24
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Carngham Linton 22
Ballan 38 d Clunes 29
Gordon 26 d Dunnstown 22
Buninyong 40 d Learmonth 23
Newlyn 35 d Waubra 23
17/UNDER
Bungaree 33 d Springbank 22
Clunes 45 d Ballan 6
Dunnstown 31 d Gordon 14
Buninyong 25 d Learmonth 19
Newlyn 36 d Waubra 6
Hepburn 49 d Daylesford 10
Skipton 48 d Creswick 4
15/UNDER
Springbank 30 d Bungaree 17
Rokewood-Corindhap 130 d Carngham Linton 29
Clunes 23 d Ballan 11
Gordon 33 d Dunnstown 4
Learmonth 22 d Buninyong 12
Newlyn 27 d Waubra 12
Hepburn 45 d Daylesford 11
Skipton 57 d Creswick 1
13/UNDER A
Springbank 39 d Bungaree 3
Carngham Linton 33 d Rokewood-Corindhap 6
Clunes 12 d Ballan 7
Gordon 23 d Dunnstown 8
Buninyong 11 d Learmonth 7
Newlyn 23 d Waubra 13
Daylesford 17 d Hepburn 2
Skipton 15 d Creswick 3
13/UNDER B
Carngham-Linton 21 d Rokewood-Corindhap 0
Learmonth 7 d Buninyong 6
Daylesford 16 d Hepburn 2
Skipton 14 d Creswick 2
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DICTRICT FNL
A GRADE
Natte Bealiba 47 d Navarre 22
Avoca 52 d Royal Park 29
Harcourt 63 d Dunolly 21
Maryborough Rovers 50 d Newstead 31
Carisbrook 66 d Trentham 32
B GRADE
Maldon 31 d Talbot 24
Natte Bealiba 44 d Navarre 10
Avoca 48 d Royal Park 35
Harcourt 47 d Dunolly 9
Newstead 35 d Maryborough Rovers 28
Carisbrook 42 d Trentham 24
17/UNDER
Natte Bealiba 46 d Navarre 9
Royal Park 28 d Avoca 16
Harcourt 29 d Dunolly 14
Carisbrook 11 drew Trentham 11
15/UNDER
Maldon 43 d Talbot 12
Royal Park 24 d Avoca 10
Harcourt 28 d Dunolly 17
Newstead 27 d Maryborough 13
Carisbrook 45 d Trentham 4
13/UNDER
Talbot 32 d Maldon 2
Royal Park 11 d Avoca 6
Harcourt 23 d Dunolly 8
Newstead 18 d Maryborough 10
11/UNDER
Maldon 11 d Talbot 10
Royal Park 10 d Avoca 1
Dunolly 18 d Harcourt 1
MININERA & DISTRICT NETBALL ASSOCIATION
A GRADE
Tatyoon 73 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 4
SMW Rovers 40 d Great Western 33
Penshurst 41 d Ararat 35
Hawkesdale Macarthur 82 d Moyston Willaura 28
Lismore 43 d Woorndoo 42
B GRADE
Tatyoon 33 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 27
SMW Rovers 27 d Great Western 24
Ararat 37 d Penshurst 14
Hawkesdale 51 d Moyston Willaura 9
Woorndoo Mortlake 26 d Lismore Derrinallum 17
Caramut 29 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 17
C GRADE
Tatyoon 13 d Glenthompson Dunkeld 8
Great Western 32 d SMW Rovers 19
Penshurt 21 d Ararat 17
Hawkesdale Macarthur 24 d Moyston Willaura 20
Woorndoo Mortlake 25 d Lismore Derrinallum 23
Caramut 20 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 11
17/UNDER
Glenthompson Dunkeld 28 d Tatyoon 6
Moyston Willaura 30 d Hawkesdale Macarthur 22
Woorndoo Mortlake 58 d Lismore Derrinallum 14
15/UNDER
Glenthompson Dunkeld 13 d Tatyoon 10
Hawkesdale Macarthur 20 d Moyston Willaura 10
Lismore Derrinallum 18 d Woorndoo Mortlake 15
Wickliffe Lake Bolac 22 d Caramut 9
13/UNDER
Glenthompson Dunkeld 12 d Tatyoon 9
Great Western 37 d SMW Rovers 2
Penshurst 24 d Ararat 3
Moyston Willaura 20 d Hawkesdale Macarthuer 3
Woorndoo Mortlake 19 d Lismore Derrinallum 11
Caramut 9 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 5