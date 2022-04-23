news, latest-news,

Sebastopol has returned from Eastern Oval victorious for a second season in a row, walking over the Roos by 28 points to record its first win of the season. Hawthorn premiership defender James Frawley was kept quiet on his return to boyhood club East Point, bagging a lone goal as he found himself stationed across the ground in the 17.11 (113) to 12.13 (85) loss. The Burra were ferocious from the start, kicking five first-quarter to goals to race to a 19-point lead at the break. Toby Hutt bagged the visitors' first two majors but was forced from the field midway through the opening term, not to return again, after hurting his hip in a heavy fall from a marking contest. East Point showed some respite in the second quarter but were guilty of inaccuracy in front of goal. The Burra capitalised, accepting the space they were given inside 50 to craft a 24-point half-time lead. The Roos' best showing came in the third but again an inaccurate 2.6 return doused any hopes of a comeback. Mickitija Rotumah-Onus was the Roos' main attacking threat, bagging two goals. The Burra ran free in the final quarter, with 10 different goalkickers speaking to the visitors' dominance across the park. Two late goals softened the deficit for East Point, but there's plenty of room for improvement for the reigning premiers. Sebastopol 17.11 (113) d East Point 12.13 (85) Ballarat has notched its first win in style, defeating Melton South by 91 points. Recruit Aiden Domic and Daniel Kennedy were the Swans' major threats in front of goal, bagging three goals a piece in the 15.17 (107) to 2.4 (16) triumph. Ballarat held Melton South to just two points for the entire first half - an impressive effort given defenders Luke Wynd, Josh Gibson and Bailey Van de Heuvel all out of the side. Scoring only five points in the third quarter will give Ballarat some cause for concern, but either way Joe Carmody's side is on the board. Ballarat 15.18 (107) d Melton South 2.4 (16) Bacchus Marsh has a last-minute goal to thank for its 2-0 start to the season after defeating Darley by one-point. Tyler Huyhn was the Cobras' chief destroyer, kicking four goals in the 12.11 (83) to 12.10 (82). Bacchus Marsh led the hosts at half-time at four points before edging out a result with a spirited second-half effort. Recruit Nick Rodda has his best return for Darley, kicking five goals, while Brett Bewley was again named among the Devils' best. Bacchus Marsh 12.11 (83) d Darley 12.10 (82) Melton's dominant record at home against Sunbury continues, the Bloods restricting the visitors to just two points in the opening term to set the platform for a six-goal win. Lachie Watkins continued his hot form, being named Melton's best for a second game in a row. Ryan Carter was also back amongst the goals, bagging four majors, while Lachlan Hickey provided ample support with three goals. Melton 16.12 (108) d Sunbury 10.9 (69) North Ballarat has backed up its pre-season premiership favouritism, going to a 2-0 record with a 10-goal win against Lake Wendouree. Thomas Hotchin was named the Roosters' best, kicking four goals, though forward partners Jamie Quick (five goals) and Jack Riding (three goals) also enjoyed big days out. Though North Ballarat led all day, there is still areas of concern for coach Brendan McCartney. The visitors managed one lone goal in a dead-rubber fourth quarter. North Ballarat 17.6 (108) d Lake Wendouree 7.5 (47) If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

