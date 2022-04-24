CHFL round 2 wrap: Gordon denies Dunnstown in close go, six remain unbeaten | match details, ladder

news, latest-news,

Gordon survived a major scare from Dunnstown in the Central Highlands Football League at Gordon on Saturday. The Eagles held off the late-charging Towners by three points to remain undefeated. Final scores: Gordon 11.10 (76) d Dunnstown 10.13 (73) Gordon appeared in total control when leading by 29 points at half-time and increasing the margin to 32 at the last change. As it had in the first round, Dunnstown was struggling to convert in attack. All that changed in the last term, with the Towners kicking five goals and just coming up short. Dunnstown went into the encounter eager to prove it had improved to the point where it can seriously challenge for a flag and despite missing out of the premiership points it certainly sounded a warning to the rest of the competition. Tom Wardell kicked seven goals in dominant display for Dunnstown. The escape has Gordon as one of six unbeaten teams after two rounds. They are joined by Hepburn, Springbank, Clunes, Learmonth and Skipton. Springbank stunned Bungaree with a commanding performance at Wallace. The Demons were simply outclassed in every facet of the game, with no answer to Springbank's classy midfield, disciplined defence across the board and a lively forward line which initially controlled the air and then extended this to ground level. Zak Bozanich marked his return with seven goals for the Tigers, including four in the first term, and it could easily have more. Connor Parkin then put the final polish on the win with five majors as the likes of Kieran and Joel Maher, and Todd Finco controlled the midfield. The Lakies came from behind at three quarter time to add to Buninyong's woes at Buninyong. There was never a great deal in the game, but Bombers were well placed when leading by 16 points in low-scoring contest going into the last term. Learmonth saved its most potent play to last with five goals. Damon Folkes was again a target in attack with four goals for the Lakies, with young tall Kris Swan making a mark. Joel Ottavi kicked three majors and Jess Marshall was again to the fore Buninyong, but it was not enough. Newlyn took the shine off Waubra's first outing of the season by opening its account at Newlyn. Tom Carey and Liam Gunn each kicked three majors for the Cats and Sean Wilmott was a shining light. Waubra went into the game with James Lukich and was unable to match Newlyn's forward potency. John Fazio had a day out for Clunes as he kicked 10 goals. He was the big difference as the Magpies shone for a home crowd. Clunes had the game in their keeping by half-time, leading by 43 points, and continued to build on it. The Grasshoppers had their first win of the season in a one-sided affair at Rokewood. They were keen to bounce back from a first round defeat and left nothing to chance, with Ryan Aikman a target in front of goal. Once again Kynan and Tarun Raven battled hard for the Saints, as did Isaac Kirby, but the numnbers were against them. Hepburn took a while to shake off the Bulldogs at Hepburn, but ultimately came out a comfortable winner. Daylesford threw plenty at the Burras, but was unable to keep pace. Skipton took the points comfortably under lights at Skipton to shoot it to the top of the ladder. GOALS - Springbank: Zak Bozanich 7, Connor Parkin 5 Stephen Staunton 2, Todd Finco 1, Adam Svaljek 1, James Thompson 1, Andrew Challis 1. Bungaree:Jackson Murphy 1, Xavier Curran 1, Alex Browning 1, Connor O'Keefe 1, Jack Walter 1, Ben Willian 1. BEST - Springbank: Kieran Maher, Connor Parkin, Todd Finco, Zak Bozanich, Shannon Donegan, James Thompson. Bungaree: Dalton Murphy, Alex Browning, Max Lawless, Matt Geary, Jesse Sardo, Andrew Milroy. GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: not supplied. Carngham-Linton: not supplied. BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: Joel Bragagnolo, Benjamin Harris, Jack Kelly, Zachary Priddle, Ryan Aikman, Tom Fagg. Carngham-Linton: Kynan Raven, Isaac Kirby, Tarun Raven, Jarrod O'Brien, Josh Foley, James Richardson. GOALS - Clunes: John Fazio 10, Damian Fazio 2, Alex Bowd 1, Brandyn Davidson 1, Bailey Pickering 1, Jordan Thomas 1. Ballan: Daniel Neilson 2, Dylan Trickey 2, Thomas Cox 1, Jay Homewood 1. BEST - Clunes: John Fazio, Callum Newton, Nick Wrigley, Damian Fazio, Brandyn Davidson, Jordan Thomas. Ballan: Ryan Bongart, Harley Bongart, Lachlan Conlan, Jay Homewood, Thomas Cox, Shaun Lord. GOALS - Hepburn: not supplied. Daylesford: not supplied. BEST - Hepburn: Jimmy Wallesz, Zac Kupsch, Sean Tighe, Andrew McKay, Dom Dennis, Jackson Hogan. Daylesford: Sam O'Brien, Shaun Clarke, Chris Peart, Micheal Cummings, Joel Cummings. GOALS - Gordon: Connor Ascough 3, Billy Griffiths 2, Adam Toohey 2, Ethan Crackel 1, Jaymes Gorman 1, Brad Horsham 1, Zack Ryan 1. Dunnstown: Tom Wardell 7, Kain Dickson 1, Will Henderson 1, Flynn Stevenson 1. BEST - Gordon: Macauley Griffiths, Bradley Hallam, Mick Nolan, Connor Ascough, Sam Griffiths, Billy Griffiths. Dunnstown: Khyle Forde, Thomas Wardell, Matt Bulluss, Patrick Britt, Riley Adams, Anthony Caligiuri. GOALS - Learmonth: Damon Folkes 4, Will Green 1, James Schaper 1, Kris Swan 1, Nick Willox. Buninyong: Joel Ottavi 3, Caius Barrenger 1, Luke Cullen 1, Tyrone Ross 1, Mitch Warner 1. BEST - Learmonth: Kris Swan, Matt Harbour, Damon Folkes, Hamish Crawley, James Crilly, Will Green. Buninyong: Jesse Marshall, David Kelly, Jack Robertson, Harrison Mulcahy, Morgan Turner, Joel Ottavi. GOALS - Newlyn: Tom Carey 3, Liam Gunn 3, Dan Wehrung 2, Matt Cosgrave 1, incomplete. Waubra: Austin Murphy 2, Tom Nash 1, Brandon Green 1, Joel Leman 1, Nick Moran 1. BEST - Newlyn: Sean Willmott, Marcus Tilley, Liam Gunn, Jarrod Fryar, Thomas Carey. Waubra: Caleb McGrath, Tom Nash, Lachlan McLeod, Brandon Green, Austin Murphy, Bailey Colligan GOALS - Skipton: Andrew Pitson 4, Rhys Monument 3, Josh Draffin 2, Sam Willian 2, Bailey McKimmie 2, Lakota Stranks 1, Josh Peters. Creswick: Ricky Pearson 1, jaxon Thomas 1. BEST - Skipton: Rhys Monument, Tim Hughes, Jacob Maddock, Lakota Stranks, Josh Draffin, Daniel Kilpatrick. Creswick: Timothy Landwehr, Patrick Taranto, Jacob Plier, Max Phillips, Ethan Henderson, Nick Cochrane.

