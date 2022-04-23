news, latest-news,

Oh what would the Ballarat Miners do for a seven-footer like Deng Acouth or Jock Perry right about now? Height was all that stood in the way of what would have been a miraculous opening round victory for the Ballarat Miners, going down in an overtime thriller to the Geelong Supercats 96-98, after the home side recovered from a 15-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Even though the stats ended up relatively even across the boards (47-46), this was a game was that was dominated by the strong inside play of the Supercats with the final play, seeing the visitors pick up two offensive rebounds before breaking the deadlock with just .8 of a second on the clock. Locked at 87-all at the end of regulation, twice the Miners took the lead thanks to dead-eye shooting from the spot by Preston Bungei, who would top score with 30 points. But each time the Miners looked to gain momentum, Geelong took the ball down the other end and hit huge three point buckets, in fact nailing three in the extra period as their inside game deserted them. Two crucial missed free throws at 96-all with 1.15 to go and then David Crisp standing on the sideline with 40 seconds left gave Geelong what turned out to be the last possession with the Supercats managing the two big rebounds at the end to clinch the game in the last second. It's fair to say the Miners will learn a lot from this match. The first thing is how reliant they look to be on their guards in Crisp and Koen Sapwell. Sapwell began his Miners career with a horror show - zero points and three fouls against him to half time - forcing coach Luke Sunderland to leave the NBL star on the bench for much of the first half, with Sapwell only seeing four minutes of action to that point. Another foul right at the start of the third quarter had Sapwell on the verge of possibly the worst debut in memory until Sunderland threw caution to the wind with his star guard midway through the third quarter with the home side 15 points down. Fortunately for the Miners, Sapwell got hot, hitting his range and leading the fightback with 15 second-half points as the Miners fought back. Import Crisp and Bungei also showed their undoubted quality, Crisp starting off on fire and ending the night 16 points, while Bungei flashed all evening, getting hot in the last quarter and in the overtime period. If Bungei can continue his scoring form to go with his 11 rebounds and add a few more assists once the team builds its synergy, the pair will be a potent offensive force. Another impressive debut was by Nic Pozoglou with 15 points and eight rebounds in an eye-catching display, like many of his teammates starting and ending the game strongly. But right now it's a case of what if's as Sunderland looks to build the new-look unit with the hope of a big import just around the corner. "If you had have told me that was how the game was going to go I probably would have taken it because it's been a very disjointed start for us," Sunderland said. "It's David's first time playing with our guys and to be able to come back like that from 15 points down, I'm pretty thrilled with it. We played half a game and if that's how you lose to a quality side, we're only going to get better. "We're pretty close to securing some height, it would have made a huge difference. At the end of the day, it was the rebounds." Sunderland said the Sapwell's shock start had left him speechless. "If it's not the worst two-and-a-half quarters on debut, it's certainly on the podium," Sunderland joked. "That's super encouraging that he was able to play through that. "Geelong went on a 8-0 run just on half time and I said to the boys at half time that might just be the difference and as it turned out it probably was." The Miners host Eltham next Saturday night.

