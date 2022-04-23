news, latest-news,

FIRST the good news, the Ballarat Miners women are definitely a stronger side than last season, the bad news is that depth still appears to be the major concern going forward. The Miners were unable to match it with the Geelong Supercats on Saturday night, going down 81-69. There was no shame in the 12-point loss to a side featuring multiple WNBL stars, but a quick look at the scorecard tells the tale. Zitina Aokuso top scored with 20, but her shooting form of 8 from 21 probably told the story more, going down in her one-on-one battle with Sara Blicavs who top-scored with 24 points. Jade Melbourne looked every bit the WNBA draftee, but was a bit too eager to impress early and also struggled to find her range, finishing with 13 points. Another recruit Isabella Brancatisano was probably Ballarat's best along with evergreen veteran Kristy Rinaldi who had 11 points to half time, ending with 14. But other than a brief third-quarter cameo from Millie Cracknell with eight points, there was not much else to see, highlighting the big task ahead of coach David Herbert to find enough players capable of doing what Cracknell did and giving the stars a chop-out when needed. Despite this, the Miners were right in the contest until the dying seconds of the third quarter. With 20 seconds remaining the Miners had possession and were down by just five. Inexplicably they took a fast play, missing the lay-up giving Geelong the last possession, which they calmly slotted a three-pointer on the buzzer, taking an eight-point lead, a margin Ballarat could not overcome. Geelong were too experienced in the final quarter opening up a 15-point lead and going on to win well. The Miners will have a chance to get their first win at home next week against Eltham.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/23203f02-1202-4722-b331-c2ce9cb00775.jpg/r0_125_2488_1531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg