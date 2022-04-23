news, latest-news,

More than 200 people celebrated an Indian festival to signify new beginnings, hopes and aspirations at the weekend. Vishu marks the first day of the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated in the state of Kerala. Keralites from around the world celebrated the festival on April 15 and, due to the large Christian population in Kerala, Easter was celebrated too. The Ballarat Malayalee Association, representing people from the state of Kerala in India, hosted its own Vishu-Easter event at St Patrick's Cathedral Parish Hall on Saturday. Ballarat Malayalee Association spokesperson Lokan Ravi said Vishu was celebrated at the time of year in April when the length of day and night were almost equal. "On this special day we harvest items and early morning we set up everything to see a Vishukkani, that means when you wake up we see older things that we have cultivated, like gold," Mr Ravi said. "By seeing that, that means we will have a prosperous year. We will have our traditional house products like coconut and bananas to make sure the year is a prosperous one." Mr Ravi said in Kerala, the festival included a feast, the giving of pocket money to children and fireworks. "Back in India, in Kerala, we have a really good Christian population as well so we celebrate Easter as part of the traditional holiday," he said. IN OTHER NEWS The Ballarat event featured cultural dances and songs, a lighting the lamp ceremony, dinner and formal speeches by a number Ballarat leaders. Mr Ravi said it was a very colourful celebration. Children and Ballarat community members participated in the cultural program, which started at 5pm and ended at 8.30pm with a dinner. Throughout the year, the Ballarat Malayalee Association celebrates traditional and Australian events for the whole community to enjoy.

