news, latest-news,

THE Western Bulldogs one-point loss to the Adelaide Crows at Mars Stadium has been put into a very real perspective after coach Luke Beveridge revealed the club had gone through a traumatic week off the field in the lead-up to the match. The 8.15 (63) to 9.8 (62) loss came in the week of three separate incidents which rocked the club including the death of Mitch Wallis' mother-in-law after being hit by a car in Melbourne, the death of of the mother of development coach Travis Varcoe and the news that Lachie Hunter will be taking indefinite leave to "work through some individual challenges" affecting his health and well-being. Wallis' wife Emily is days away from giving birth to the couple's second child with Beveridge saying the club would do everything it could to support all the families. "It has been a challenging week for the group, for the club," Beveridge said. "It has been a really traumatic week for the families, and obviously your football club is like a second home, a second family, and everyone feels that and is really emotional around what is happening with Mitch and Emily and their families. "We are just hoping everything goes smoothly over the next week or so with Emily and the imminent birth of their child." The Bulldogs never got their high-tempo game going against the Crows who smothered the game. Only a brief flurry near the end of the first quarter where the Bulldogs kicked three unanswered goals gave any semblance of the team that eclipsed North Melbourne just eight days prior. For their part though, the Crows were outstanding. In a week where they lost captain Rory Sloane to a season-ending knee injury, it was their spiritual leader Taylor Walker who stood up in the clutch moment, drilling his third goal from deep in the right-forward pocked with just seconds left to give his side a seven-point lead. Marcus Bontempelli, who was quiet for the match, kicked a major with seven seconds remaining to reduce the deficit to one point, but the home side ran out of time. Ben Keays led the way in Sloane's absense with 33 possessions while Rory Laird had 30. The Bulldogs were best served by Tom Liberatore, also with 33 touches and Bailey Dale who had 32. The Bulldogs return to Mars Stadium on Saturday May 21 against Gold Coast.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/c466b66b-47b2-4dc6-8e3b-6274b7569179.jpg/r0_239_4673_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg