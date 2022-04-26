news, latest-news,

THE long climb back up the State League North-West 3 ladder has finally started for the Sebastopol Vikings after an injury time win, their first of the year, sparked wild celebrations and a sense of pure relief. Laurence Tombe's 93rd minute goal ended a frustrating run for the Vikings, who dominated the contest against Fawkner, but couldn't find the back of the net until the final seconds. Coach Dan Hollingworth said the nerves were certainly there throughout the match, with the win giving the team a much-needed morale boost "We had the ball in the net twice from off-side, there's no doubt we deserved to win," he said. "It was the boys willingness to win. We said at half-time, it was nil-nil and it was the first time we'd come in without a goal being scored against us, so we challenged them to keep that up and we thought if we do that, we should get the result. "We said 'don't lose the game because you're frightened to win it. Don't get to the 80th minute and think if it's still nil-nil we should be looking for a draw because we need a point', because that's when things can happen when you're low on confidence. "In the end, it was a bit of a scrap in the box, Alex Antonelli managed to get past two or three of their players with the ball and got it off to Tombe for the finish." Hollingworth said the relief was palpable among the group. "Even the guys who were on the bench were running on the pitch, you could see the smiles one everyone's faces, it was like a weight had been lifted. It's relief. It's done," he said. The result gets the Vikings back into the competition with next week's home match against Craigieburn, who sits just one point ahead, followed by a clash with bottom side Moonee Ponds United, giving them a big chance to go on a winning run. If the Vikings are able to pick up the six points and results go their way, they could be back into the top four within a fortnight but Hollingworth said the focus had to be on Craigieburn this week at first.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/4d5c526c-b092-4528-bf65-fe015e86278e.jpg/r188_204_1981_1217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg