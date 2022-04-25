news, latest-news,

THE CHANGING role of football-netball clubs in regional communities had Beaufort Crows looking beyond the usual boundaries for inspiration to remain strong and relevant. The Crows are making a Paddock-to-Plate play for a major fundraiser and chance to build engagement. This is not new - the Crows hosted a similar event before the pandemic - but a move they feel is particularly pertinent while clubs pushed forwards in a COVID-normal. And the Crows are bringing some big names into the mix. Sports leadership and team-building consultant Gerard Murphy, whose company helped orchestrate Melbourne's AFL premiership last year, will share his extensive business and sporting advice. Closer to home, Beaufort-based restaurateur and beloved foodie Sara Kittelty is preparing a meal featuring Trewalla lamb, kitchen garden fruit and vegetables and edible flowers. Beaufrot Football Netball Club board member Shane Mahony said many regional communities were growing, especially during the pandemic, with more people moving to towns like Beaufort and choosing to commute. Mr Mahony said football clubs no longer played the same centric role they used to hold due to competing interests or sometimes a lack of awareness in what clubs could offer. "Footy clubs do a lot of stuff tapping into the same resources and the same volunteers but we wanted to tap outside the club. Yes, it will get other bucks in for fundraising but it's about raising interest in country footy for people who would not normally connect," Mr Mahony said. "It's different to generations past - there are a lot more sports and community activities and the community itself is becoming more culturally diverse. "...People in football clubs need to find new ways to build strength. We've got to keep trying new things and figuring them out." Crows club member Marianne Troup led the idea to tap into Beaufort's foodie scene. Ms Troup is the former owner of Beaufort cafe Three Troupers Pantry, now known as Pyrenees Pantry, and said there was strong, growing foodie culture in the town most often found in farmers' markets. This was a chance to showcase. "Sara [Kittelty] is such an amazing cook and such and kind and willing person to support the club. It's been tough for all of us in the COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Troup said. "We've had donations for local produce, including the lamb. Everyone's behind the dinner and wants it to do well." WATCH: Click below for a the CHFL round two replay - Springbank v Bungaree A town rejuvenation has been bubbling a while in Beaufort with the long-looming prospect of the Beaufort by-pass. An arts scene has been emerging with venues such as Art Trax Gallery and the creative co-working space Servo@23 attracting people to town. The Crows have a strong relationship with Beaufort's Rotary Club and the board hoped events such as Paddock-to-Plate could create new partnerships. The inaugural Paddock-to-Plate featured well-known weather presenter Jane Bunn as guest speaker, attracting a different audience to the club. IN OTHER NEWS While Mr Murphy has a prominent football and sporting background, his business Performance by Design has a corporate resume including Caterpillar, Nissan, Westpac, Museums Victoria and Bunnings. The club hoped this might appeal to the wider business community. Mr Murphy was a co-founder of Leading Teams alongside Ballarat's Ray McLean, a company best-known for overhauling Geelong Football Club culture ahead of the Cats' triple AFL premiership era from 2007. His company Performance by Design features Sydney Swans premiership coach Paul Roos. He has also spent four years in the United Kingdom, working with high-profile sporting teams, such as England Rugby and the British Olympic team. Beaufort Football Netball Club plays in the Central Highlands football and netball leagues. The Paddock to Plate dinner is at the Beaufort Community Bank Complex on Saturday night. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au or by calling 0419 497 379.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/065d1d11-368d-40f9-b99e-c14eff2a38a9.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg