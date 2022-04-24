news, latest-news,

Ballarat coach Joe Carmody is wary the onus is now on his young side to find consistency after breezing past Melton South by 91 points to celebrate its first win of the season. The Swans were utterly dominant, restricting their opponents to two behinds in the first half, dominating the inside 50 count 55-34, and displaying the forward pressure that saw them rise to a finals finish last season. "We had a lot of the ball in our forward half for the majority of that first half. Our ball movement and defending behind the ball was really good," Carmody said. "We still just have to maintain that consistency with how we move the ball and also defending the turnover. We were pretty good with how we did that (against Melton South), but with young players, it's about consistency, and we've got a really big test this weekend with North Ballarat. "Being able to back that performance up is going to be a really good challenge for us." The Swans' efforts to restrict the Panthers to two goals were made more impressive by the star defenders unavailable for the match. Josh Gibson was out with work commitments, Bailey Van de Heuvel lined-up for Footscray's VFL side, and Luke Wynd was sidelined with a back injury. Captain Sam James was also a withdrawal on the morning of the match with illness. The make-shift Swans defence kept last season's Tony Lockett Medallist Dylan Conway scoreless, though Panthers coach Heath Pritchard did deploy his star mostly in the midfield. "Against Bacchus Marsh, we didn't hold our shape behind the ball and our midfielders and forwards didn't defend that well," Carmody said. "So that was an improvement and it showed when players played their role it helped with our team defence." Recruit Aiden Domic enjoyed his best game yet for the Swans, kicking three goals from the wing and finishing with 26 disposals. Daniel Kennedy was equally superb, kicking two goals from his 31 disposals and racking up a game-high six tackles and 13 clearances. Life doesn't get any easier in round three for Melton South, who has lost its first two games by an average margin of 85.5 points. The Panthers host Darley, who has won nine of the past 10 meetings. Ballarat takes on North Ballarat at Mars Stadium. BALLARAT 4.3, 10.5, 10.10, 15.17 (107) MELTON SOUTH 0.1, 0.2, 1.4, 2.4 (16) GOALS - Ballarat: Aiden Domic 3, Daniel Kennedy 3, Andrew Hooper 2, Keegan Mellington 2, Will Garner, Tom Mooney, Lawson Prendergast, Paddy Simpson. Melton South: Ricky Frew, Brody Sullivan BEST - Ballarat: Daniel Kennedy, Nicholas Weightman, Aiden Domic, Marcus Powling, Will Garner, William Liston. Melton South: Matthew Notman, Mitch Fino, Rhys Lee, Cody Chapman, Riley Theo, Billy Lloyd East Point fears two-time premiership captain Brad Whittaker could face a lengthy stint on the sidelines after being stretchered from the field in the Roos' four-goal loss to Sebastopol. Whittaker innocuously went to ground midway through the second quarter after making an uncontested lead and was later taken to hospital, having told trainers he had lost all power in his ankle. The injury saw marquee recruit James Frawley move to full forward, where he was kept at bay by a disciplined Sebastopol defensive performance. The 241-game AFL champion started on a wing on his return to his boyhood club but found himself moved around the ground, finishing with 13 touches, six marks and a goal. The Roos' other gun signing, Jackson Merrett, a 56-game Essendon onballer, had a tough day in the middle against a Burra outfit that ran the hosts ragged. WATCH JAMES FRAWLEY KICK A GOAL ON HIS BFNL RETURN: Merrett had 21 touches and six rebound 50s but could do little but watch as Sebastopol peppered a new-look Roos defence. Whittaker, who kicked 18 goals last season, split his time between the forward line and defence before his injury, while Jacob Brown spent much of the game at centre half back. The Burra were relentless in attack, enjoying double the number of inside 50 marks. Reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy was immense on his first game back from a tight hamstring, finishing with 28 disposals, 10 tackles and five inside 50s. At the same time, the mercurial Jed Hill earned special praise from his coach for his selfless forward work, which benefited James Keeble (four goals) and Will Lovett (three goals) the most. Sebastopol coach Michael Searl also isn't without his injury woes. After kicking the Burra's first two goals of the game, Toby Hutt left the field not to return again with what was suspected to be bone bruising after landing heavily from a marking contest midway through the first quarter. Last season's leading goalkicker Michael Powell also briefly left the field with what appeared to be a finger injury but played out the game. The result takes the Burra to a 1-1 record ahead of a meeting with Redan. SEBASTOPOL 5.4, 10.6, 13.8, 17.11 (113) EAST POINT 2.3, 6.6, 8.12, 12.13 (85) GOALS - Sebastopol: James Keeble 4, Will Lovett 3, Jed Hill 2, Chase Dummett 2, Toby Hutt 2, Lachlan Cassidy, Bailey Veale, Dean Robertson, Jack Bambury. East Point - Bryson McDougall 2, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus 2, Thomas Brown, Liam Canny, Samuel Cue, James Frawley, Matthew Johnston, Aden Nestor, Jordan Taylor, Jake Toulmin BEST - Sebastopol: Lachlan Cassidy, Hugo Papst, James Keeble, Jed Hill, Tony Lockyer, Jacob Wilkinson. East Point: Jordan Johnston, Mitch Walsh, Joe Dodd, Cam Lovig, Thomas Brown, Jake Toulmin Bacchus Marsh coach Tom German has praised the attitude his side showed to kick two goals late in the final quarter to record a one-point win away to Darley. After a see-sawing game, the Devils kicked two unanswered majors midway through the final term to steal the lead before the Cobras responded with two goals of their own. Tyler Huynh was the match-winner for the visitors, slotting one home with five minutes to play, before the Cobras' characteristic defensive surety secured a 2-0 start to the season. Huynh finished with four goals and was supported by Jake Owen (three goals) in what was the Cobras' first win at Darley Park since 2016. "I thought late in the game we showed a lot of composure to kick those two goals to get the lead back and I thought our defence was really good," German said. "They have good asset down there (in the forward line) in Nick Rodda and he had a good game but apart from that I thought we nullified them and we bounced from end-to-end really well. "There's still a lot of improvement within our group which is a positive thing for me. There are still a lot of areas that we can get better in." Rodda kicked five goals for the Devils, while Andrew Azzopardi chipped in with three goals. BACCHUS MARSH 12.11 (83) DARLEY 12.10 (82) GOALS - Bacchus Marsh: Tyler Huynh 4, Jake Owen 3, Rex Hickman 2, Tom German, Harrison King, Aaron Willitts. Darley: Nick Rodda 5, Andrew Azzopardi 3, Jake Ancrum 2, Mace Cousins, Ayden Tanner. BEST - Bacchus Marsh: Jake Owen, Nicholas Stuhldreier, Tom German, Harrison King, Michael Culliver, Tyler Huynh. Darley: Andrew Azzopardi, Nick Rodda, Shane Page, Brett Bewley, Leigh Spiteri, Ayden Tanner Sunbury's wait for a win at MacPherson Park will stretch into a sixth year after an inspired Lachie Watkins performance pushed Melton to a six-goal win. Watkins was only playing his second game for the Bloods despite crossing in the summer of 2020 having lacerated his kidney during a pre-season match early last year. The onballer finished with 29 disposals, five clearances and a goal on a busy day out. Ryan Carter backed up his opening-day haul, kicking five goals, while half-back flanker Jordyn Cotter was back to his best, collecting 32 disposals and seven rebound 50s. MELTON 7.4, 6.7, 12.9, 16.12 (108) SUNBURY 0.2, 3.3, 5.5, 10.9 (69) GOALS - Melton: Ryan Carter 5, Lachlan Hickey 3, Harrison Hanley, Braedan Kight, Lachlan Watkins, Mark Orr, Jack Walker, Kyle Borg, Liam Carter, Luke Heaney. Sunbury: not supplied. BEST - Melton: Lachlan Watkins, Jordyn Cotter, Ryan Carter, Mark Orr, Lachlan Hickey, Adrian Monitto. Sunbury: not supplied. North Ballarat has handed Lake Wendouree a brutal reality check after its season-opening win with a Jamie Quick five-goal haul leading the way for last season's minor premiers. The Roosters kicked 7.1 in the opening term to set the platform for the 17.6 (108) to 7.5 (47) triumph. Brendan McCartney's side won the battle in the middle of the ground, topping the contested disposals count, 119-80, and amassing a clinical 146 effective handballs, compared to the Lakers' 83. Though North Ballarat led all day, there are still areas of concern for coach Brendan McCartney. The visitors managed one lone goal in a dead-rubber fourth quarter. NORTH BALLARAT 7.1, 10.5, 16.6, 17.6 (108) LAKE WENDOUREE 3.1, 4.3, 5.4, 7.5 (47) GOALS - North Ballarat: Jamie Quick 5, Thomas Hotchin 4, Jack Riding 3, Samuel Artz, Tom Bromley-Lynch, Cameron McCallum, Ned Nash, Max Scott. Lake Wendouree: Callum McKay 2, Angus Gove, Cooper Brennan, Nathan Pring, Robbie Emerson-Jones BEST - North Ballarat: Thomas Hotchin, Simon McCartin, Samuel Scally, Fletcher Toose, Jamie Quick, Fletcher Loader. Lake Wendouree: not supplied.

