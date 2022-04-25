news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Royals were in full control against Deakin in their Geelong Baseball Association fixture, winning 11-1 at Prince of Wales Park on Saturday. A four-run second inning set the tone early for the Royals as Tim Fielding and Nathan Gatt (2 RBIs) both recorded hits in their A grade debuts, with manager Brendan Robinson full of praise for their performances. "Both Fielding and Gatt were standouts for the day," he said. "Our runs at the start helped us lay down pressure early in the game." Connor Young provided a complete performance for the Royals with four RBIs from his five plate appearances and allowed only one run in his seventh-inning pitching stint. Jordan Isbister threw seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings as last year's Royals' most valuable player complimented the team's heavy hitting beautifully. Last season's minor premiers are taking it one game at a time but Robinson mentioned there is plenty of excitement around the clubhouse. "There's a lot of juniors coming through the club at the moment and a couple of guys got their opportunity on Saturday and looked right at home." The Royals A reserves lost 5-8 to Deakin while Alfredton defeated Colac 8-4 in the B grade.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/3c03e30e-33c0-432e-b080-3fba07b0d205.jpg/r0_1036_2430_2409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg