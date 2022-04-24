news, latest-news,

Gordon remains one of six unbeaten sides in the Central Highlands Football League, but only just. The Eagles fell over the line by three points against Dunnstown at Gordon on Saturday. Dunnstown went into the game on the back of an impressive first round win over Buninyong, eager to show it is ready to stand tall in the premiership race. While they missed out on the premiership points, the Towners reinforced they are a combination to be reckoned with this season. At the end of the day, Dunnstown was left to rue a slow start. Gordon jumped out of gates impressively to lead by five goals at quarter time and it continued to hold sway until the last charge. Feeling comfortable at three-quarter time, Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey said the message to the Eagles was to kick on and make a statement. Dunnstown had other ideas. With Tom Wardell (7 goals) proving a headache for the Gordon defence, the Towners put on four quick goals before the Eagles finally steadied long enough to take stock and eventually hold on. "It was a gutsy effort. They kept coming at us, but we found a way," Toohey said. He said what made it all the more meritorious was the youthful nature of the Eagles. WINNERS AND LOSERS - April 23 CHFL livestream replay - Springbank v Bungaree Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | April 23, 24 Missing two of their bigger bodies in Mark and Luke Gunnell, and leading midfielder Tye Murphy, Toohey said Gordon had only a handful players older than 25 years of age. Mark Gunnell (broken arm) would have line up on Wardell, but without the Eagles had no match up for the Dunnstown powerhouse. Toohey also conceded the absence of Murphy made it hard to go with Towners' Matt Bullus in the midfield. Murphy missed with work-related foot injury, while Luke Gunnell was ruled out with a calf strain. Recruit Ben Schiltz suffered a suspected AC joint injury on Saturday and Jordan Clampit strained a calf. For Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins, he had nothing but praise for the way his charges played out the game. However, it did not make the loss any easier to swallow. "I could not fault out resilience and effort, but we still lost." He said Dunnstown had launched the fight back once it started winning the ball at the contest, putting Gordon in unfamiliar territory. "There were a lot of positives, but there's still plenty to work on." Springbank produced a complete performance to demolish a hapless Bungaree by 79 points at Wallace on Saturday. Bungaree could see the game unravelling before them as early as the opening quarter, but was powerless to stop the rampaging Tigers, which controlled every facet of play to run away 18.12 (120) to 6.5 (41). Springbank's midfield, led by ruckman Pat Glanford and the run of Kieran and Joel Maher, James Thompson and Todd Finco, provided the spark with dominance at stoppages and tall forwards Zak Bozanich and Stephen Staunton set the tone in attack. Bozanich kicked all Springbank's four goals in the first term, going on to finish with seven, and Staunton marked strongly to provide an unstoppable pathway to goal before booting two of his own. Once Bungaree was basically out of touch - trailing by 35 points at half-time and 63 at the last change, it was left to the Springbank's small forwards led by Connor Parkin (five goals) to finish the job. First-year coach Andrew Challis said the Tigers' ability to control the contests had been the foundation of victory - Springbank's second of the season in as many games. "I said to the boys that contested football would be the number one key indicator we needed to win. I think the boys were fantastic. We're running a different rotation, but they've really taken it on. "I was really impressed with the ball movement, the run and carry. "That's a focal point - something that the boys have only really been learning since the start of the year. "They're really starting to buy in and believe in it, and it's just going to get better from now on. Challis said from there they were able to isolate their forwards. He said to complement this, an area of improvement had been getting "front and centre". Challis was also impressed by the Tigers' accountability and defensive press, and the communication provided to do that. He said while there was still a long way to go, the early signs were really good and they would continue to work on it. A disappointed Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said Springbank had shown themselves to be a class outfit. "Their mids got on top early, their skills were better than us, their outside work was better than us and their big forwards kicked goals and our's didn't. "They won all across the ground. We didn't have many areas where we even broke even. "They were far too good." Waight said on of the biggest lessons out of the day was that once Springbank put on the pressure, Bungaree had gone away for the game it wanted to play. "When you do that, well you've seen the result. "I told the boys immediately after the match that we're not a team that goes away from our game plan. We went back into our shell. We need everyone contributing." Waight said Springbank had won too many one-on-one contests. "We need to learn from that." On top of the defeat, Chris Milroy injured an ankle late in the game, while Tom Cain damaged a hand/wrist in the first half. Springbank is one of six teams to be unbeaten after two rounds, while Bungaree is in the middle of the pack with one win and a lagging percentage, which took a big hit. Bungaree was best served by Dalton Murphy, Alex Browning and Andrew Milroy, who had plenty of the football, but were all too often frustrated by turnovers through midfield. Learmonth has had the perfect start to the season. The Lakies made it two wins from as many outings against Buninyong at Buninyong - their first win over the Bombers in more than decade. While Learmonth is up and about, Buninyong finds itself at the other end of the scale without a win - a long way short of where the Bombers want to be. It might be only early in the season, but with it expected to be highly competitive for a finals berth Buninyong is for the moment behind the eight-ball. Learmonth coach Nick Willox said it was a real arm-wrestle and most satisfactory to get the points against the Bombers for the first time in what he believed was 13 years. Buninyong put itself in a strong position with a 15-point lead while kicking to the scoring end in the second term. It was still well placed at the last change, but Learmonth's defence stood strong and finished the better with a five-goal term. Damon Folkes (4 goals) was again an avenue to goal for Learmonth, while young ruckman Kris Swan underlined he is going to be a real asset. VFL-listed Joe Ottavi provided some spark in attack for Buninyong with three goals. Learmonth's Connor Smith (ankle) might be out four to five weeks and in other disappointing news for the Lakies Jason Rae suffered a suspected broken arm. Newlyn chalked up its first win at the expense of Waubra. Roos coach Matt James did not hesitate in expressing his disappointment with the outcome of their first game of the year. Even though Waubra was impacted by the absence of James and Geordie Lukich, and Hayden Hughes, James said the Roos had not helped themselves. "We didn't use the ball well at all. "We weren't good enough. It was well below par. "Newlyn didn't let us get the free-flowing game that we want to play going," he said. For Newlyn, it was strong response after not being too far off the mark against Learmonth. Talls Tom Carey (3 goals) and Jarrod Fryar were influential for the Cats, while Sean Willmott hustle and bustled his way past Waubra. The Grasshoppers kick-started their season with a 96-point win over Carngham-Linton at Rokewood. Having lost to Bungaree in round one, they were determined to rebound and it did not take long to take control. A seven-goal first term paved the way for a 52-point lead at half-time and there was no turning back. "We took the game away from them and played the game we want to play," joint coach Brad Macgowan said. He said there were some good signs that the inside midfield was beginning to gel through the efforts of the likes of Brayden Ferguson and Jack Kelly. "They're playing their roles." Macgowan said this in turn was getting the outside players going. "There was still a lot of improvement to come, but the signs are there." Joel Bragagnolo stood tall at centre half back and Ryan Aikman, in his second outing for clubs, was a target in front of goal with four. Rokewood-Corindhap did not escape injury free though. The Grasshoppers are holding their breath after bustling midfielder Jack Butler injured a knee - the same knee which has already been subject of a reconstruction. Macgowan said it was too early to make a call on what the injury might be. "We have no idea. We'll just have to wait and see." Carngham-Linton has injury worries of its own, with Rory Brown facing the possibility of anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery after being struck down in round one. This is the last thing the Saints need - especially with former Lake Wendouree player Isaac Kirby having played his last game for the season. Kirby renewed old family ties with the club by making the move from Lakers this year, knowing he would only be available for a handful of games before returning overseas. Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it was disappointing to lose Kirby, but they had been aware from the outset it would be a short-term arrangement. Scoble said Kirby had been a great asset on and off the ground. Scoble was encouraged by the way the Saints played out the game on Saturday, given how quickly the Grasshoppers started with seven goals in the first term. "We stuck at it." He said Rokewood-Corindhap could easily have kicked away by even more with 17 inside 50s, but his hard-working defence had restricted the home side to four majors. John Fazio had a day out with 10 goals as Clunes made it two wins on end against Ballan at Clunes. Fazio is part of the Magpies' Geelong-based band of players and this was his best return since joining Clunes in 2020. He made an immediate impact in the game with the first four majors and kept building from full forward to ensure the home side had the match well in hand by half-time. Coach Luke Davidson was pleased with the performance across the board, with his midfield ensuring Clunes grabbed the ascendancy via clearances and defenders limiting Ballan's marking power. Davidson set wins over Creswick and Ballan - teams they beat last year - in the first two rounds as a must if Clunes was to improve on last year. He said with that achieved confidence in the group was growing. Ballan was certainly more competitive than it was first-up, but was still no match for the Magpies. Hepburn comfortably accounted for neighbour and arch-rival Dayleswford by 53 points at Hepburn. However, Banner felt despite the margin that the Burras had been below their best. "Daylesford certainly took it up to us (early). "That's what you expect in a derby." Banner said it had been a good experience for a young group to grind out a game. Sean Tighe kicked six goals and Jimmy Wallesz and Zac Kupsch were solid in defence as Hepburn remains unbeaten. Although the margin blew out, Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the Bulldogs had stuck to their guns. He said right now the big problem was an inability to maintain pressure for 120 minutes. "Hepburn was too efficient for us. They took their opportunities." Jarrad said after an even first quarter there was a period in the second when Daylesford took the game right up to the Burra, but it did last long enough. Sam O'Brien and Shaun Clarke battled hard in defence, while Chris Peart was prominent in the midfield. Jarrad was pleased with the way Luke Jones responded to the task of lining up on Banner. Skipton joint coach Sam William described the Emus' third quarter against Creswick at Skipton on Saturday night as a one of the best terms he could remember being part of in a long time. "Everything fell into place." The Emus kicked six goals on the way to an 88-point victory. He said it was evident in a tight first quarter that Creswick had improved, but he believed Skipton's fitness and experience had ultimately been the telling. Willian said Skipton had taken the opportunity late in the game to rest a few players. Creswick coach Dean Romeril said the Wickers had played well in patches, but their structures had broken down under the pressure exerted by Skipton. He felt Creswick was still in the game at half-time, but from that stage had been out-pointed. Romeril said Skipton was a top three team.

