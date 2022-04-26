New free mental health, addiction programs now available for Ballarat families

news, latest-news,

FAMILIES and support persons will be able to access group counselling in caring for loved ones with addiction and mental health concerns amid new, free programs at Ballarat Community Health. This is the first time in five years the health service has been able to field groups sessions for families. These will feature in an extended, after-hours program for mental health and alcohol and other drugs support services. Ballarat Community Health alcohol and other drugs manager Suzanne Powell said these extra support programs were an important way to help bridge gaps in treatment and care. "Quite often people with full-time jobs or with kids are reluctant to access treatment because they might not be able to make the appointment. We're not reaching a sector of the community to offer treatment - and treatment is free - that will broaden their horizons," Ms Powell said. "We're very excited in our SMART Recovery programs to offer group sessions for family and significant others. There has been a significant gap for a long time when often loved ones need support from each other to speak on other issues and concerns. "Sometimes carers need to know they're not alone and to share tips on what they've done and how they have coped or strategies they have used." After-hours group and individual sessions start Wednesday night and will operate on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Saturdays by appointment. Ms Powell said mental health support has been added to run with alcohol and other drugs support due to the often overlapping needs. BCH specialists will assess people entering the program to determine which options fits best, including the best-matches specialist staff. Ms Powell said some people might recognise they were drinking too much but not realise this was connected to mental health concerns and vice-versa. She said these programs, funded by Western Victoria Primary Health Network, took a holistic approach. Ballarat Community Health also last week launched Ballarat Mental Health Support, a digital platform to help guide people across the region to find the best community support services in determining the right starting points for help. The website is a result from the Ballarat place-based suicide prevention trial. Western Victoria Primary Health Network chief executive officer Rowena Clift said mental health and well-being support remained a key priority Ballarat. "This new after-hours service is the latest link in local mental health care services to ensure everyone's needs are met," Ms Clift said. "WVPHN is delighted to work with Ballarat Community Health in supporting this program that will work alongside other commissioned mental health services including Head to Health, headspace and the activities from the recent place based suicide prevention trial." For more details to participate: bchc.org.au/afterhourscare

