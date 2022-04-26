news, latest-news,

Community members are calling on council to rescind their decision to sell The Rex building in Daylesford, five months after the controversial abandonment of the redevelopment project. Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie said during a meeting last week it was too late for a notice of rescission as it must be received within 24 hours of the decision and the decision must not have been acted on. The calls come after 120 community members attended a 'Rethink the Rex' public meeting on April 5 and unanimously passed a motion to request council to rescind the decision to sell The Rex. Group convenor Jules McDonald said the council decision was made without community consultation, against the recommendation of council staff and early in the term of the newly appointed team of councillors. "Rescinding the decision would enable alternatives to be fully and properly explored and it would also enable a comprehensive community consultation process to be undertaken," she said. Hepburn Shire councillors passed a motion in November 2021 not to proceed with the Hepburn Hub at The Rex project, despite council officers recommending they vote to award a contract for building works. Council had long planned to transform the space into a community hub and include new council offices, an auditorium and new library space, but the project has been plagued by mismanagement, cost blowouts and delays. Cr Drylie said during the meeting last week details of a community engagement process about the sale of the building were soon to be released. He said community feedback would be presented at a June or July council meeting to help determine whether or not to proceed with the sale. RELATED COVERAGE: Call to halt building sale until community is consulted Three community members submitted questions to council about The Rex at last week's council meeting, covering community consultation, rescinding the decision and meeting community needs. Ms McDonald said she understood rescission was possible depending on how far works had progressed and called on councillors to seriously consider the possibility. "The history of council's involvement with The Rex is a messy one and demonstrates poor process, confusion and lack of transparency, past and present," she said. "Community consultation should occur before making such a decision. Council has rescinded many decisions in the past on many occasions, despite work having commenced. "As a ratepayer, The Rex project has become a financial problem whichever way you look at it... The result will be a considerable loss, no asset, no community services, no cinema, and nothing to show for the past six years." Hepburn Shire Council's governance rules sets out guidelines around rescission motions. Kristeena Saville asked what council was doing to provide an affordable and available space for artists to show their work in Daylesford, with The Rex her ideal solution. "Perhaps The Rex could be a space for growers and makers of local produce and local artists to hold workshops for locals and visitors," she said. Ms Saville asked if council had another Daylesford site available that could host the Hepburn Hub plans for an expanded library, a community theatre and a social enterprise cafe. Cr Drylie said no alternate site had been identified at this time but council officers were required to review possible solutions for community facilities and staff accommodation as part of the council resolution. "It is envisaged that this project will consider alternative project options," he said. Hepburn Shire Council purchased The Rex building in 2016 for $6.345 million. Almost $3 million has been spent on building works. The Local Government Inspectorate launched an investigation into the council's management of The Rex in 2019, after works were suspended in 2018 and council launched its own review. It was confirmed at that time that a planning permit had not been applied for but was required due to additional expenditure pushing the project above the $1 million threshold for a planning permit exemption. There was also a requirement to lodge a change of use planning application for the facility due to the inclusion of the library, which also had not been applied for. In October 2018 it was revealed former chief executive Aaron van Egmond commissioned artist David Bromley to paint two murals at The Rex at a cost of $30,000 without consulting the council or the public art panel. A planning permit was issued for the project in December 2018, when it came to light the entire cost of the project had ballooned to cost in excess of $9.6 million. The sum was an additional $1.631 million more than initially forecast due to the construction cost creeping up to $2.6 million. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

