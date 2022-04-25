news, latest-news,

A Werribee woman's car has been impounded by police after she was caught driving at nearly 60km/h over the speed limit on the Western Highway at Beaufort. State Highway Patrol officers were travelling in an unmarked car at 110km/h when the Mazda hatchback overtook them at 12.40pm on Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS: The 25 year-old, who held an international drivers licence, was clocked at 169km/h. She and a passenger were on their way to the Grampians for a day trip. Her car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1600. She will appear in court at a later date. It comes just hours after a woman from Narree Warren was clocked at 167km/h on the Western Freeway at Windermere. The 34 year-old's SUV was also impounded for 30 days, costing her $1625. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/1a3c5a35-1245-4296-b392-3e490195baeb.jpg/r63_0_1976_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg