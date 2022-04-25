news, latest-news,

Ballarat City FC suffered a 4-1 loss to Springvale on Saturday in what was a complete reversal of their recent clash on Wednesday. After eliminating Springvale from the Australia Cup with a 4-1 win, City FC and Springvale matched up four days later in round six of the NPL3 season in a polar opposite result. Despite scoring first through Zac Francis in the twenty-third minute, City FC conceded the next four goals including two penalties to go down 4-1. City FC player-manager Michael Trigger said the club headed into Saturday's rematch expecting it to be entirely different to Wednesday. "It was a completely different game against a completely changed squad and in a completely different environment," he said. Trigger noted there were still plenty of positives for his side to take out of Saturday's clash. "We continued to work, continued to press and continued to create chances. "I'd be much more concerned if we weren't creating chances or playing well with the ball which we were. "The boys continued to keep fighting and 4-1 isn't a true reflection of the game at all." City FC return home to the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility to host the ninth-placed Doveton SC in a match neither side can afford to lose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/4cfb6e38-1a7e-4270-a8de-81848e70932b.jpg/r0_224_2420_1591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg