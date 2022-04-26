news, latest-news,

It was some weekend for Ballarat midfielder Daniel Kennedy. Three goals, 31 disposals, 13 clearances and seven tackles in the Swans' 91-point win against Melton South saw Kennedy crowned the Ballarat Football Netball League's best player on the round. The former interleague representative racked up a league-high 155 ranking points - a statistic that The Courier can exclusively reveal as part of our in-depth coverage. The ranking points work similar to fantasy points, taking into account all of a player's actions throughout a game. In round two, Kennedy topped the league in loose ball gets (14) and clearances (13). WATCH DANIEL KENNEDY'S HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: Bacchus Marsh star Daniel Burton racked up the second-most ranking points with 145. The former Henderson Medallist had a field day in the ruck, winning 55 hit outs. Burton also backed up his work at ground level, racking up 13 clearances and 16 contested disposals. After two games, Burton leads his club for goal assists (avg. three) and score involvements (avg. eight). If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/c7e12afd-3a90-4256-8519-7d521c8f11fb.jpg/r108_0_1781_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg