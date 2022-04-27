news, latest-news,

Bacchus Marsh captain Jake Owen has stormed to the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leaderboard after claiming all five votes in his side's two-point win against Darley. The Cobras leader kicked three goals and took a league-high 14 marks to provide a point of a difference against an experienced opponent. Owen takes top spot off his coach Tom German, who slipped to third alongside Melton forward Ryan Carter on the leaderboard after a one-point performance against the Devils. North Ballarat captain Simon McCartin sits second on the leaderboard with nine votes after an impressive outing against Lake Wendouree. McCartin returned to the midfield having spent a good part of the Roosters' round one win rotating through the forward line. McCartin ended the day with 25 disposals (11 contested), 10 clearances and seven inside 50s. WATCH JAKE OWEN'S HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: Roosters forward Tom Hotchin beat his skipper to the five votes with a dynamic four-goal performance. Defender Angus Gove was the only Lake Wendouree player to earn a vote in the 61-point loss after a spirited effort, headlined by eight marks and six rebound 50s. Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy took all five votes on his return from a tight hamstring, winning the midfield battle against East Point bull Matt Johnston. Cassidy was central to the visitors' midfield dominance, making 10 tackles and playing a hand in eight Burra scores. Burra forward James Keeble collected four votes ahead of the Roos skipper Johnston, whose long-range goal and league-high 18 contested disposals formed a fighting effort. EAST POINT V SEBASTOPOL 5 - Lachlan Cassidy (S) 4 - James Keeble (S) 3 - Matt Johnston (EP) 2 - Jed Hill (S) 1 - Will Lovett (S) MELTON V SUNBURY 5 - Lachie Watkins (M) 4 - Jordyn Cotter (M) 3 - Ryan Carter (M) 2 - Mark Orr (M) 1 - Lachlan Hickey (M) LAKE WENDOUREE V NORTH BALLARAT 5 - Tom Hotchin (NB) 4 - Simon McCartin (NB) 3 - Sam Scally (NB) 2 - Fletcher Toose (NB) 1 - Angus Gove (LW) BALLARAT V MELTON SOUTH 5 - Daniel Kennedy (B) 4 - Aiden Domic (B) 3 - Nicholas Weightman (B) 2 - Marcus Powling (B) 1 - Will Garner (B) DARLEY V BACCHUS MARSH 5 - Jake Owen (BM) 4 - Nick Rodda (BM) 3 - Andrew Azzopardi (D) 2 - Nicholas Stuhldreier (BM) 1 - Tom German (BM) If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/b853729b-1471-41ba-a4de-37acf171f2be.jpg/r0_50_2526_1477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg