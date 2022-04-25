news, latest-news,

Participation at Creswick's Anzac Day service has returned to pre-COVID normal levels with an estimated 150 people in attendance at the Creswick-Smeaton RSL's dawn service. Creswick-Smeaton RSL vice-president Paul McGuinness, who was in charge of organising this year's service and two-up game, said it was great to witness such a wonderful turnout. Creswick-Smeaton RSL president Alan Morris, alongside his grandson Quayde and great-grandsons, Taylan and Levi, led the march. Mr Morris, who served in Vietnam as a naval officer, said it was important "to have the kids involved" as it was enjoyable but also "teaches them a bit about Anzac." Thirty members of 1st Creswick Scouts acted as flag-bearers during the service. 1st Creswick Scouts leader Brendan Muller said it was vital scouts understood the significance of the day. "It's a sign of respect and allows them to understand the sacrifice those involved in war have taken for us," he said. "Starting from a young age as well it helps them build a sense of community and reinforces that they are part of this." 1st Creswick Scouts group manager Simon Miller said it was "a great honour to be included in the march". Sergeant David Logan of the 8th/7th Battalion of the Royal Victoria Regiment paid tribute to Creswick local Private Edward James Albert Gray, who was wounded in action in France. This was followed by war poems read by students from various schools in the area including North Creswick Primary School, Creswick Primary School and St Augustine's Primary School. International students from the Defence International Training Centre in Williamstown also participated in the march. Students came from seven different countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Tonga. "It's been wonderful to have them and we hope that they continue coming to our town and marching with us," Mr McGuinness said. Creswick World War II veteran Tom Runnalls, 97, who led the march in 2021, said he continued to find Creswick's service memorable. "I've been to dozens of Anzac day services and I like the way they get the youngsters involved," Mr Runnalls said. "Their service is very good." However, the Creswick Light Horses troop were not present at this year's march. "Unfortunately, the Creswick Light Horses have disbanded," Mr McGuinness said. "We tried to organise a lone horse with boots reversed in the stirrups but sadly, time was not on our side." Creswick-Smeaton RSL hopes to bring back the light horses in the future.

