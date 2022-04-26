Community partnership boosts food gardening education in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

Funding support from 'local heroes' will boost a community organisation's capacity to teach residents how to grow their own food cheaply, a key element of its quest to address food insecurity in Ballarat. Formosa Gardens Nursery is the first to sponsor Food Is Free's local heroes campaign with $10,000. Food is Free founder and director Lou Ridsdale said the organisation, which relies entirely on volunteers, needed funding from community to survive. She said Formosa Gardens Nursery sponsorship would support upcoming workshops and operating costs. Fruit tree pruning, composting and fermenting are some of the gardening, food and sustainability workshops designed to build people's capacity to grow and cook their own food. Formosa Gardens Nursery Ballarat owner Katie Wright said her business' values aligned with Food Is Free. "We always look for opportunities to contribute to our community and give back where we can. We see the reach these guys have and really love what they do for our local community," she said. Formosa Gardens Nursery celebrates its 45th birthday on Tuesday, its community connections and long family history. Ms Wright's grandparents, father and father's siblings took over the nursery in the 1970s and Ms Wright is among the third generation of family owners. "I grew up in it and next to it," she said. "We have definitely learnt how good gardening is for your soul. We spent a lot of time hands on in the garden as kids and project that through our kids so they know where food comes from. "We all grow our own fruits and veggies and flowers. We always have that strong connection with nature, the importance of bees and knowing the value everything has in our ecosystem is really vital." RELATED COVERAGE: Growth of urban green space provides haven for community Ms Wright said she was passionate about teaching customers about gardening and one of the important lessons she shared was knowing good soil was key to success in the garden. "We want people to have success in their garden because the more success they have the more they will pass the skills to future generations," she said. Ms Wright said she had seen changes in the business over time with the drought changing people's plant selections and a huge demand for indoor and edible plants throughout the coronavirus pandemic. "It gave them an interest in the pandemic when people were restricted to home and a reason to get out into the sunshine as well," she said. Ms Wright said she brought her children to the Food Is Free Green Space a few weeks ago and they ran around the garden beds excited about picking strawberries and borage. Ms Ridsdale said this was an example of what Food Is Free, particularly the Green Space was all about, and it had been a privilege to create a beautiful green space in Ballarat's CBD. "It is a place for neighbourhood bonding like the old milkbar," she said. RELATED COVERAGE: Food is Free celebrates seven years of giving and sharing Food Is Free began in the laneway beside Ms Ridsdale's house more than eight years ago, when she would put out excess produce from her garden to share with the community. The initial idea grew into a community organisation, now with an army of 70 volunteers across two sites, the Laneway where food, seeds, pots and jars are shared and the Green Space where the growing happens. The organisation's mission statement is to build community resilience and environmental awareness by providing education about living sustainably, growing, and sharing fresh nutritious food. Up to 100 visitors wander through the Laneway and Green Space each day. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

