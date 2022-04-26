news, latest-news,

Two of Ballarat's up-and-coming swimmers have brought home medals from the Australian Age Swimming Championships which were held this month in Adelaide. The pair were among nine junior swimmers from both Ballarat Gold and Ballarat Swimming Club to compete in the six-day event. The championships are the grand final equivalent for junior swimmers across the country as the nine swimmers qualified for a total of 23 individual events and one relay throughout the tournament. Ballarat Gold committee member Jessica Rodda said the championships are the highest level of competition for junior swimmers in the country. "It was our most successful national campaign ever," she said. "We've never had any individual age medalists until now." Ballarat Gold had seven swimmers competing in the tournament with 15-year-old Ed Meddings and 13-year-old Zoe Schnyder winning medals across three events. Ed Meddings picked up medals in both the 50m and 100m Breaststroke, with his time of 30.12 seconds in the 50 metre breaststroke final earning him a silver medal and qualification for the Australian Swimming Championships in May in Adelaide. Meddings now has the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as the Australian Swimming Championships serve as a qualifying event for the Games. "Ed's had a very successful year, winning at country championships, Victorian state championships and now a bronze and silver medal at the Australian National Championships," Rodda said. "A 15-year-old boy qualifying for the Commonwealth Games Trials is pretty amazing." Zoe Schnyder qualified for nine individual events and featured in two finals, winning a silver medal in the Girls 50m Butterfly B-final. "We're super proud of everything Zoe has achieved." "This was Zoe's first year of eligibility for the championships and she was the only Ballarat Gold swimmer with events on every day." The Ballarat Gold swimmers, parents and staff are looking forward to celebrating the success of all the juniors at its swimming camp to end the season. "We support each other and it doesn't matter if its an eight year old swimming their first event or a senior swimming for a medal, we get behind everyone just as much." Ballarat Gold coach Mark Stahl said its been fantastic reward for all the hard work people have put in for the club over the past 23 years. "It's a great pat on the back to the mums and dads and families that sacrifice so much," he said. "I was just so proud of the kids and hopefully its the start of something special for the club going forward." The Australian Swimming Championships will take place on May 17-22 at the State Aquatic Centre in Adelaide.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/1e886fe7-5f66-4565-b45f-f26c74349978.jpg/r26_286_5580_3424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg