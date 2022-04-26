news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Miners Division 2, Under 12 boys have walked away with the gold medal at the Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships held in Ballarat over the long weekend. The squad overcame a first day of competition where they won just one of their three matches to win a thrilling quarter final match-up with Shepparton 34-32, before a comfortable 10-point win over Macedon (50-40) in the semi-final followed by a 19-point win over Phillip Island in the grand final, 49-30. The Ballarat team led by just two points at half-time in the grand final, but pulled away with a 29-12 second half to score a big win on their home court. MORE SPORT In the quintessential team effort nine of the 10 players for Ballarat scored in the grand final with River Sisic the top score with 12. Maffra Eagles defeated Mildura Heat 62-40 in the Division 1 final which was led by an outstanding solo effort from Ace Burgiel who hit 27 points. The Ballarat Miners Under-12 girls made it through to the quarter finals, going down to Traralgon T-Brids 36-19 after winning two of its three pool matches on the opening day. Meanwhile, Victoria walked away with two gold medal from the Australian Junior Championships in Mackay. The Victorian Under-20 women and the Ivor Burge women's team each won their competitions. The Victoria Navy Under-20 Women, which included Ballarat Miners women's coach David Herbert in their coaching staff, finished sixth in the tournament following a 94-67 defeat at the hands of Western Australia in the 5-6 playoff.

