Council officers recommend rejecting suicide prevention program funding

City of Ballarat officers have recommended councillors reject a suicide prevention program funding application at the forthcoming council meeting, despite council being involved with the trial from the beginning. The Western Victoria Primary Health Network (WVPHN), a Commonwealth Government-funded initiative, developed the Ballarat Suicide Prevention Place Based Trial in 2019, aiming to reduce rates of suicide and suicide attempts, improve systems to prevent suicide, and improve individual resilience and wellbeing. The City of Ballarat was a partner in the trial, along with an extensive number of other bodies including Ballarat Community Health, Ballarat Health Services, Area Mental Health Services, Federation University, St John of God, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria, Headspace and Lifeline. The trial brought together health and welfare frontline workers, people with lived experience of mental health issues and a wide cross-section of community leaders to find ways to stem gaps in mental health care across the city, and to determine preventative actions using existing services. At the time of the trial, then mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said the trial was an important part of enabling the community to talk about the seriousness of suicide prevention. "What this says to me is there is a great deal of awareness," Cr McIntosh said. READ MORE: How a community trial is starting to change suicide awareness in Ballarat "We have a great group of experts with their understanding and skill...What we're seeing here is there can be a much better response if everyone is working together towards positive outcomes." WVPHN made an application in the City of Ballarat's Strategic Partnership Grants for 2021-2022, one of five applications in the February 2022 window. Applications are accepted by council twice yearly in February and August. They are considered by the City of Ballarat's Grants Acquittal and Reporting Working Group, comprised of six council officers from across council departments whose recommendations then go before councillors. The budget for the Strategic Partnership Grant 2021-2022 program is $1,140,000, with $53,959 available for new partnerships. The five applications received totalled $666,969 with funding periods ranging from two to four years. The WVPHN proposal requested $261,969 over three years - significantly more than the available budget, the officers reported. However, in their assessment, which will go before City of Ballarat councillors on Wednesday night, the officers noted the 'submission is detailed and informative and is supported by State Government. The development of the digital platform is currently underway. Questionable the sustainability (sic) of the project addressing ongoing maintenance, updating and administration of the digital platform.' IN OTHER NEWS It's not clear if this is the only information put before councillors; councillors can request more information if they are unclear about the recommendations. City of Ballarat's director of community wellbeing Matthew Wilson says the financial consideration of the budget for the program must be taken strongly into account in the assessment, as must the likely sustainability of the program. "The WVPHN submission exceeded the budget available for the program and officers considered this in forming their recommendation to Council; the initiative is also eligible to be considered by other levels of government," Mr Wilson said. "The panel assesses applications on the merit of what is submitted and in accordance with the responses to the questions in the application form. Financial, social and community considerations are inherent in the application form and process and therefore form part of what officers consider when making the recommendations to council." The two applications recommended by officers to receive approval for funding were submitted by the Committee for Ballarat and the Fed Uni WestVic Academy of Sport, for the 'Future Shapers' Regional Community Leadership Program and a 'Wellbeing Network' respectively. The Future Shapers application, which is an existing program bringing together emerging leaders from across Ballarat, sought $100,000 over four years; while the Wellbeing Network, which seeks to create a pool of resources and consultants athletes can access on a one-to-one basis, sought $60,000 over three years. Both the Ballarat Foundation and the Ballaarat Astronomical Society made proposals for seeking funding which were recommended for rejection: the 'Vital Signs' project to address and alleviate disadvantage ($125,000 over four years); and the 'Ballarat Dark Sky' project which sought to reduce light pollution in the city ($120,000 over four years). The City of Ballarat is an executive member of the Committee for Ballarat, a partner organisation for the WestVic Academy of Sport, and assists with the Ballarat Foundation's L2P learner driver mentoring program. It maintains relationships with the WVPHN and the Ballaarat Astronomical Society. The Courier approached several City of Ballarat councillors seeking their views on the Suicide Prevention Program issue. None responded before the newspaper's print deadline. Assistance with mental health issues is available through these services. Lifeline: 13 11 14 for 24 hours/seven days a week crisis support or lifeline.org.au Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au Suicide Callback Service: 1300 659 467 Mens line: 1300 789 978 or mensline.org.au Survivors of Suicide: 0449 913 535 Relationships Australia: 1800 050 321 headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s and parent support): 5304 4777 Solider On: 1300 620 380 Ballarat Community Health: 5338 4500 QLife: 1800 184 527 (Support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex)

