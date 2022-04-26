news, latest-news,

Further commercial opportunities in the Ballarat West Growth Area are coming to fruition as the unabated growth of residential estates continues, with a new shopping centre planned for Winter Valley the latest proposal. The proposed centre, set to house supermarket giant Coles as its anchor tenant, will be built in Alluvium Estate, which runs along the south side of Ballarat-Carngham Road, opposite Ballymanus Estate. This would place the shopping complex in the middle of the growing suburb of Winter Valley, and in-between established centres at Lucas and Delacombe Town Centre. IN OTHER NEWS: It will also serve thousands of residents living in nearby estates including Winter Valley Rise, Ballymanus and Alfredton on the north side of Ballarat-Carngham Road. Oliver Hume Estate Manager Sonny Bal said the development of the shopping centre is still in its early stages, but it is hoped it will open in the first quarter of 2025. "We've got Coles as the anchor tenant and we're just working on the specialty shops around it," Mr Bal said. "Retail, cafes, restaurants...looking at some form of a chemist in there," "We're still working on those, no confirmation on those yet, but Coles is secured for sure." It is not clear what stage planning is at with the centre or when construction is likely to start. If all goes to plan, it will open twelve years after Lucas Town Centre and more than seven years after the opening of Delacombe Town Centre, which are serving as major hubs for residents in the city's west and south. The estate will eventually link up to Yorkdale Estate which sits north of Greehalghs Road and neighbouring Champions Estate. The growing estate also sits in the middle of two major road developments along Ballarat-Carngham Road, with traffic lights being installed at the Wiltshire Lane intersection and the future plan for stage two of the Ballarat Link Road at Dyson Drive.

