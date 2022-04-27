news, latest-news,

After a successful donation drive for flood-affected areas on the east coast last month, Alfredton Rotary Club is calling on the Ballarat community again. The club was pleased to report the three truckloads of donations the community sent were put to use within two days. Alfredton Rotary Club's incoming district governor Kathy Rivett said others were still having trouble accessing funding from formal sources because IDs and important documents were lost in the flood waters. They are specifically looking for dry and canned pet food donations which can be taken to the Ballarat Showgrounds this week from 8.30am until 3pm. Ms Rivett said the amount of donations last time "were fantastic, we want to thank the community for all their help." She said there was still so much clean-up to do for the residents and hopes their donations can help take one thing off the 'to do' list. Once again companies across Ballarat have pitched in to help including Hewitt and Whitty and Western AG Supplies. "Whoever else can help will be very much appreciated," Ms Rivett said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/0ad96eb9-e7df-48fc-a4ed-631b3816eb71.jpg/r11_339_4342_2786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg