The Ballarat Highlanders Premiership Reserve season begins against Northern on Saturday. The Highlanders head into the season with a new head coach, new assistant coach and some exciting new recruits. Matty Dewar joins the Highlanders as a playing assistant coach after representing two sides across five years in Melbourne's Dewar Shield. "I've always lived in Ballarat and I'm looking forward to coming back and making it a bit of a family affair," he said. Journeyman Dewar is excited by what he believes the team can achieve this season. "Given the talent we've got on board if we don't make finals this season would be a waste. "We've got a good mixture of old heads and young, excited energy that you need to win premierships." Dewar noted that loose forward Jone Qorovarua, an ex-Fijian Sevens player, and Chris Armstrong will be ones to watch this season. "Chris Armstrong is new to the half position and we've got high expectations for the young up-and-coming half-back." Dennis Roeser also joins the club having spent his junior career in New South Wales including a stint with the Sydney Roosters under-20 squad. Dewar's coaching role will be alongside first-year coach Clint Smith, who has already brought new energy and passion to the club. "Clint is a fantastic guy who gets around the boys. "He's very focused and eager to get some wins on the board." The club is adapting to a new game plan that should provide fun, fast and exciting rugby for the fans to enjoy. "We want to play attacking, free-running rugby and make it as exciting as possible." The Highlanders played in the Ballarat Rugby Charity Sevens in February, with their new style of play attracting some hype and attention. "We had the Sevens tournament at the start of the year which gave us some traction and we're looking to capture that energy and build on that." For the Highlanders, it is about more than just rugby this season as the club looks to connect and engage with the community, something they have not been able to do for two years due to COVID-19. "The club thrives off of the community aspect and we are really looking forward to putting on a show for the fans this year. "We want to provide a pathway for those who don't want to play in Melbourne." Dewar will lead the charge despite being the assistant coach as head coach Clint Smith is unavailable on the weekend. The Highlanders host Northern at Doug Dean Reserve at 3.15pm on Saturday.

