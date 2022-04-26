news, latest-news,

Buninyong's $3 million fire station has been officially opened, with the volunteer CFA brigade already looking to the future. There's scope for the facility to become a local command facility, addressing population growth south of Ballarat and the risks of future fires, while a display in front of the station will showcase an original 1899 Merriweather fire cart and other historical relics to link back to the past. Buninyong-Mount Helen second lieutenant Matthew Cane, on behalf of his captain James Witham, said the brigade was preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year. "In 2014, the former station was coming up to 60 years old," he said. "The brigade had added to, modified and outfitted the site a number of times over the years but we had reached the limits of what we could do." After a years-long search for a location, and a massive fundraising effort, the site next to the Buninyong Golf Club was secured. "Given the lifespan of the last station, our committee worked diligently to identify and advocate for features and provision for what we not only need today but foreseeably in the future," he said, "In saying that, while there is some room to grow on the site, not a single room or feature is not already seeing use today. "In the near future, the station will also be fitted out with additional telecommunications equipment to make it a local command facility - this will enable the station to be utilised to help manage and support large and/or protracted emergencies in the local and surrounding area, which will be a new capability on the south side of Ballarat." The new station also features more space for training, maintenance, and clean-up after call-outs, a standby generator for grid outages, a hose drying tower, a laundry and drying room to help reduce exposure to carcinogens from structure fires, and enhanced amenities. READ MORE: Former Buninyong Fire Station sells for more than $300,000 above reserve price The Merriweather display will be opened when airconditioning is installed, Mr Cane added, and is funded by a $45,000 grant from the Buninyong and District Community Bank. The CFA's deputy chief fire officer Peter O'Keefe said it was important to note that the new station is "fit for purpose" and far safer for volunteers. "The new station will serve the community well into the future," he said, helping to unveil a plaque with Buninyong MP Michaela Settle. Ms Settle thanked her predecessor Geoff Howard, who got the ball rolling for a new fire station almost a decade ago. "The Buninyong CFA need recognition for how much they have put in to make this station represent them and their local community," she said. "The facilities will be there as we grow and change into the future - it's one thing to say 'this is what we need now', but this is going to be it for the next 70 years, so it's about having that foresight, so it's fit for purpose for years to come. "It's not just for Buninyong but for the broader region, it serves so many people around Ballarat and Golden Plains Shire."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/acc3e680-fbd0-44e4-b263-d53f59996335.jpg/r0_241_4779_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg