It was all smiles as students returned to school on Tuesday without the need to wear masks in the classroom. While masks have been optional for secondary students since late February, they remained in place for primary school students from the age of eight until last week. "The general feeling is that we are quite happy with masks off, but we are also operating with a level of caution," said Mount Pleasant Primary principal Kate Robinson. "The advice is we don't have to wear masks but it's still encouraged ... so there's still some children and staff choosing to wear masks depending on their own personal circumstances. "It's wonderful to be able to see children arrive at school and for those that don't feel they want to wear a mask, they have that option." Changes to isolation requirements for close contacts will also help keep more students and staff at school. Close household contacts of confirmed COVID cases no longer have to isolate for seven days but must instead complete rapid antigen tests on five of the seven days and wear a mask during that period. While Mount Pleasant did not suffer some of the staffing challenges that other schools endured because of isolation requirements, Ms Robinson said the eased isolation rules would help schools across the board and improve student outcomes. "I think it will have a significant impact on staffing because that's where the challenge was for some schools. We were really lucky we forecast and staffed our school at the end of last year so when teachers were away, grades were small enough that we could combine grades. "We decided this year was going to be our year to return to normal and gave ourselves the space to do that ... so if staff were away we could use a range of different ways to split children or combine grades when relief teachers were not available." Ms Robinson said the changes would also mean fewer absences for students who could get on with learning. IN OTHER NEWS "When students are away we can provide work to them but it's nothing like being at school with your peers," she said. "Being together in school is so important to our sense of belonging and learning." Ms Robinson said it was amazing to have had a full, albeit long, term to start the year and to return for term two. "Each term is feeling more and more normal because even though we've all been back at school, we were still operating under the guidelines that were in place," Ms Robinson said. She is excited to be planning excursions, incursions and camps and the whole school was excited to take part in their first athletics day in two years toward the end of last term. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

