news, latest-news,

A historic building on one of Bakery Hill's most prominent intersections will soon have new life, with a new restaurant venture set to open soon. The Goldmine Restaurant and Bar took over the former Hog's Breath Cafe site on Humffray Street late last year, and the crew has been hard at work getting the place set up for a European-style eatery. Head chef Sukhdeep Singh said as soon as he and his business partners walked in the door, they knew the site had potential. READ MORE: Ballarat businesses unite to help out hospitality workers "There was a lot of work to do, but we knew it was our place," he said, beaming. "We saw it was a good size, which is what we wanted, and the place looked really nice, and with the history and everything, it just looks so nice from the outside." Mr Singh joined the hospitality industry about 15 years ago, learning under Ian Curley at Spring Street's The European, and following him, as head chef, eight years later to Kirk's Wine Bar. He said one of the big highlights of the Humffray Street site was its large, open kitchen. "We wanted a good-sized bar as well, people want to sit and relax with a beer, so we wanted that area, for beer and maybe a snack before they go out, plus the dining room for a good plate of food," he said. "We're going to be doing European, maybe some modern Australian food, mostly a European touch, some steak tartare, some French, maybe some English bone marrow." The past two years were a rollercoaster, he added, with worries about the pandemic giving way to a lengthy search for staff, and a name chosen by his nine-year-old daughter. "Honestly, we were scared a lot of times - we're not a big company, we've been working for 15 years and saving our money, we didn't want to put our money in during COVID - but COVID's not going to be forever," he said. "Everything is ready to go - the moment we find the staff, the menu and wine menu's ready to go. "In the kitchen, because the three of us (partners) are chefs, we're finding it a bit easier, but front of house, to find experienced people to work in the bar and manage the place, that's hard. "The whole place has to work together - we have to find everyone, manager, waiters, cleaners, and it's not easy at the moment." IN THE NEWS The former Hog's Breath Cafe closed down in March, just before the pandemic struck. It remained vacant, still with furniture, for almost two years, with a liquor application going before council in December. While an opening date has not yet been set, Mr Singh said he was confident the restaurant will be open within the month. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/bd57d8e8-355c-4714-b0ee-99cfef058df3.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg