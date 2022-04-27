news, latest-news,

The impending closure of Ballarat's Community Vaccination Clinic at the Mercure will not slow the city's vaccinations, according to Grampians Public Health Unit operations director Robyn Wilson. The clinic at the Mercure will close its doors for the final time on Friday with the city having the highest three-dose vaccination rate in the state, at 78.2 per cent of residents aged 16+. Vaccinations will still be available through Grampians Health at 18 Drummond Street, with Grampians Health to run other clinics, pop up and outreach services as needed. "The Mercure has been brilliant in facilitating our vaccination program but it's time for them to get back to their normal work," Ms Wilson said. "(Closing the Mercure) doesn't mean vaccines are no longer important ... but we need to start rethinking how we run the vaccine program as we go in to boosters and fourth doses." Pop up clinics at schools, football clubs and any community groups interested in hosting a session will continue and Ms Wilson urged groups to get in contact with the Grampians Public Health Unit. In March there were more than 40 outreach clinics, and at Easter there was even a pop-up vaccine site at the Stawell Gift, with that work to continue and expand. Ms Wilson said numbers coming through the Mercure vaccination clinic had slowed down, and she was particularly keen for people aged 40 to 49 to get their third dose. "Probably the group we really want to see see fully vaccinated is those aged 40-49 which seem to be our lowest third-dose group ... and a hard group to target," she said. People aged 65 and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 55+ and those who are significantly immuno-compromised are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose. Ms Wilson said the Grampians Public Health Unit was also working with 81 aged care facilities, and residential disability care providers, in the region to ensure residents receive their third and fourth dose vaccines if they wish. While the Mercure vaccination clinic will close and with other vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites ceasing across the state, Ms Wilson said the Creswick Road COVID testing site would remain open. "We are still getting pretty strong demand for that site ... well over 200 a day for PCR tests," she said. The Creswick Road testing site also provides Rapid Antigen Tests. Ms Wilson said Grampians Health continued to work closely with UFS and other testing providers to ensure people knew where they could get tested. "We don't want to reduce the ability to get tested so people don't get tested. We want to keep testing accessible and are working closely with the Department of Health about what the community needs and what is the best way to fill that need." Ballarat recorded 178 new COVID cases yesterday, with more than 1000 active cases. On Monday there were 337 new cases across the Grampians Health region which stretches from Bacchus Marsh to the South Australian border. COVID cases continue to impact the workings of Ballarat Base Hospital but late on Tuesday the council "stood down" the Code Yellow (internal emergency) which had been in place for five days because of COVID cases found in non-COVID wards. A number of wards remain in quarantine. IN OTHER NEWS Executive director acute operations Ben Kelly said the hospital had returned to business as usual operations, albeit still with the pressures of COVID-19. "Over the weekend we were able to manage significant demand that was compounded by Easter and ANZAC Day long weekends," Mr Kelly said. "We would like to thank our team members for their significant contributions in the lead up to and for the duration of the code. "The efforts of each part of the workforce to deliver the care and the practical actions to keep our patients and staff safe has been commendable. We also thank the community for considering the most appropriate avenue for their healthcare during this time." Visitor restrictions remain in place at Grampians Health Ballarat sites, but Mr Kelly said he hoped the restrictions might ease by the end of the week.

