Teen makes 'spectacular' entrance to justice system with string of dangerous driving incidents

A teenager has his mother to thank for avoiding a prison term as punishment for dangerous driving that had the potential to kill others on the roads, a court has heard. Magistrate Hugh Radford described the 19-year-old's string of driving offences as a 'spectacular' start in the criminal justice system when sentencing him on Tuesday. Toby Doyle from Wendouree was seen driving 175km/h in the emergency lane of the Western Freeway about 11am on December 30, 2020. Police lost sight of the car and did not enter a pursuit, but later that afternoon a number of triple zero calls were made about the same car being driven erratically in the Creswick area. The police air wing was involved in locating the vehicle and police on the road used stop sticks to disable the car and arrest Doyle after a short foot chase. Doyle, aged 18 at the time, was charged and bailed but came to police attention again in January 26, 2021 when two police officers saw him do a burnout at a Wendouree intersection. He sped off after police attempted an intercept and the police airwing followed the vehicle which sped 160km/h, double the speed limit, along Gillies Road. Doyle continued speeding around Ballarat, overtaking cars, before pulling into his home address where he ran inside the house and was later arrested. He was also charged for speeding 120km/h along Gillies Street in a 70km/h zone on December 14, 2020. He had received his drivers' licence less than one month earlier on November 18, 2020. Doyle pleaded guilty to failing to stop on police direction, dangerous driving, speeding and driving an unregistered car at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court. His mother supported him at court on Tuesday and told Mr Radford her son had been living with her and their family and was on a much better path. A defence lawyer said Doyle was working in a traineeship position and had a long history of work before losing his employment during the pandemic. The lawyer said this was what led to his cannabis use and his serious driving behaviour. Mr Radford said if Doyle's mother had not been in court speaking positively of her son's progress, he would be sending him to jail. "If you killed someone with your driving... not only would you feel guilty for the rest of your life... you would be looking at jail for culpable driving," he said. Mr Radford said he took into account Doyle's young age, lack of prior criminal history and prospects of rehabilitation when deciding on a sentence. Doyle was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, without conviction. He will be required to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work, treatment and rehabilitation for drug abuse, mental health treatment and a road trauma awareness course. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/b78a4db8-daad-4d78-ac59-01c5ec30fcf9.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg