UPDATE, THURSDAY 11.30pm Buninyong RSL president Ron Fleming returned to the cemetery to retrieve the flags and tins used to commemorate ex service men and women over the Anzac Day weekend. Mr Fleming along with other RSL members were pleased to discover the 10 tins and 13 flags had been returned to their original places. He wanted to thank the people involved in spreading the message about the missing items on social media. PREVIOUS STORY: Buninyong RSL members are upset and shocked to see their hard work to pay homage to Anzac heroes has been interrupted by pilfering at Buninyong cemetery. President Ron Fleming said the work that went into organising the flags and tins in time for Anzac Day to mark the graves of ex service men and women was significant. "We were shocked and amazed that someone would go into the cemetery and remove the flags," said Mr Fleming. Tins about one liter in size were put out on graves on Friday to hold up 99 Australian flags. IN THE NEWS: When an RSL member visited the site on Anzac Day 13 flags and 10 tins were missing. "We might be able to understand why the flags were taken, but the tins, we really do not know," Mr Fleming said. Most of the flags that are missing were from the older section of the cemetery. He said he could not understand the motivation of the person, especially on a day dedicated to remembering these people's service to our nation. The RSL are continuing to identify graves of ex service men and women, Mr Fleming said he would like the tins and flags back. They can be placed under the wreath on the exit to the cemetery or handed into the Buninyong Bakehouse Cafe. Mr Fleming said they are continuing with the project as the look towards Remembrance Day in November. "We endeavor to identify the remainder of the graves, particularly in the older section of the cemetery," he said. READ MORE: Restoring identity to Ballarat's WWI soldiers lost in barren graves At the time of burial some people may have chosen not to include their service status on their graves. Often these graves would be marked with a wooden cross, as time passed and the people who knew the person passed away connections to the graves and their stories would be lost. Now Mr Fleming and other RSL members are going back through service records, Buninyong enlistment records and honor rolls to compare with names on the graves to identify them. It can be a challenge and Mr Fleming said it often relies on families for help as some residents who enlisted in Buninyong didn't reside there at the time of their death. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/8a7915d6-7f7b-49aa-b9a7-0517ba3eac7b.jpg/r0_278_666_654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg