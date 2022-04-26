coronavirus,

A Code Yellow declared for the Ballarat Base Hospital last week is being stood down by Grampians Health. Grampians Health made the internal emergency call last Thursday as an urgent COVID-19 safety measure aimed at keeping patients and staff safe. However, Executive Director Acute Operations Ben Kelly said the hospital had returned to business as usual operations while still dealing with the pressures of COVID-19. "Over the weekend we were able to manage significant demand that was compounded by Easter and ANZAC Day long weekends," Mr Kelly said. "We would like to thank our team members for their significant contributions in the lead up to and for the duration of the Code. "The efforts of each part of the workforce to deliver the care and the practical actions to keep our patients and staff safe has been commendable. We also thank the community for considering the most appropriate avenue for their healthcare during this time." At the time the emergency was declared, two non-COVID-19, non-respiratory wards had been put into quarantine after patients had tested positive to the virus. Grampians Health said a number of wards remain in quarantine and this status is being reviewed in conjunction with infectious diseases and infection control. Visitor restrictions have not changed despite the Code Yellow being stood down, however restrictions may be eased by the end of the week. Grampians Health said any changes to visitor restrictions will be announced publicly if and when they occur. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/96bdf162-9ad6-4d25-a423-a56875952f4d.jpg/r0_240_4767_2933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg