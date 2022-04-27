news, latest-news,

Work is continuing at the Rotary Centennial Park as Alfredton Rotary Club clean up and revitalise the space for new developments in Ballarat's west. The first stages are complete including cleaning up the area, planting trees and placing the sign. But Alfredton Rotary Club environmental and sustainability committee chair David Sanders has a big vision for the greenspace. There have been some hiccups along the way since the land was owned by a number of different authorities. The governing bodies of the land including Ballarat Council and Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning did not have any plans or funding to develop the area. "We saw it as a lost opportunity," Mr Sanders said. IN THE NEWS: Alfredton Rotary Club have now secured a guardianship letter from Ballarat Council which allows them to look after the land. "Lake Wendouree was a swamp that no one wanted anything to do with, now it is one of the jewels in the crown of Ballarat." Mr Sanders said it is also important to keep the area clean because Winter Swamp is a vital source of water when Ballarat is in drought. Over the next five to ten years as the western suburbs develop Mr Sanders sees many families flocking to the area they are curating. "The growth on that side of Ballarat has been unbelievable, if we can get a walking track around the water, it can be a really nice area for young families," he said. "With the development and smaller subdivisions there isn't that much backyard space." Mr Sanders sees the park as a place where young families can spend time, take their dogs for walks or let the kids run around. "Ballarat is known for its great park areas and sweeping vistas, this swamp area will add to this package of significant parks," Mr Sanders said. READ MORE: Alfredton Rotary Environmental Challenge returns in 2022 Around 50 residents from the Lucas and Alfredton community alongside rotary members came together for the major working bee to launch the first stage of the master plan. "There are trees that have kids' names on them along with an honor board on the other side of the sign," said Mr Sanders. "So those kids that planted the trees can come back years or even generations later and say look I was involved," he said. The Alfredton Rotary club are now looking towards the next stages of their plan, including building a shelter and rain water tank, to help facilitate the gardens planned. Before the indigenous garden goes in "we need the infrastructure first," Mr Sanders said. Then more development will be put in place including a look out and seating. "Want to put a viewing area to allow people to sit down and enjoy, once the trees grow it will hopefully be a bit more sheltered from the road noise," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/859c38f4-e294-4ab4-8d06-3b6f0e1ff63d.jpg/r170_497_5326_3410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg