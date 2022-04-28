news, latest-news,

Ballarat once produced the bulk of Victoria's art teachers and was the home of one of the most respected art colleges in the country, says the co-curator of a new exhibition opening at Federation University's Post Office Gallery. Dr Elise Whetter says the former Ballarat Technical Art School (BTAS), established in 1870 and governed by the School of Mines Ballarat (SMB) from 1907 onwards, was a leading Australian art education institution, equipped with the assets, skills, and reputation to surpass its provincial and metropolitan rivals. Dr Whetter, Clare Gervasoni and Shelley Hinton are jointly curating the exhibition 'Educating Artists', which showcases the students, teachers, output and impact of the school between 1907 and 1940. It's an extraordinary display of creative work, showing what a cultural bastion Ballarat was in that time, and the importance of the role of the SMB in creating an artistic and intellectual impact on Victoria overall. During the 33-year principalship of artist-educator Herbert Smith the school had a national reputation for the training of designers, craftspeople, artists and teachers, Dr Whetter says. "At high and secondary level, junior technical and senior technical, the school just produced heaps and heaps of teachers, outstripping even the Working Men's College in Melbourne," she says. "It formed from a merger of three existing art schools, dating back to 1870 and 1890, and it merged around 1907. This exhibition is based on the tenure of Herbert Henry Smith as the principal in that period, because he was a very stable source." A photograph taken during Mr Smith's tenure shows a large group of students drawing still life works from the plaster casts of classical statues. The huge array of plaster models have for the greatest part been lost to Ballarat, when another school principal, Mr Arblaster, dumped them down a mineshaft in the 1950s. The few remaining in Federation University's collection are on display, including a large torso cast directly from the Parthenon Marbles held in the British Museum. Dr Whetter says the plaster models would have been shipped form the UK at no little expense and would also have been quite valuable. "The school had quite an advantage in it was very well equipped as far as its antique room, which is in that picture, and its library. It had a beautiful library, and we have some of the books from that," says Dr Whetter. Showcasing unique works of art and historical artefacts created by students and teachers - including a recently discovered hand-beaten silver punchbowl mounted on a blackwood stand - the items are selected from Federation University's permanent art and historical collections, as well as private and public contributions, Dr Whetter says the exhibition will illustrate the rigorous program of drawing, design and art-trade training at the School. Staffed with ambitious, skilled women and men, the art school was celebrated for its originality and experimentation, and recognised for launching diverse art-based careers. One of those artists was Eleanor Constance 'Nornie' Gude, whose work was used to promote Ballarat in a series of posters from the 1930s onwards. A student at Marys Mount Convent (now Loreto College) until the age of 15, the nuns recognised Gude's artistic talent and encouraged her to attend the School of Mines, where she was the youngest pupil to be accepted. While Gude was a prize-winning oil painter, the works of display in 'Educating Artists' are examples of her poster work done in watercolour and gouache. Now much referenced in modern work and also reproduced, these are the original artworks on display in the exhibition and Gude's fine brushwork can be seen if they are examined. The exhibition draws on an amazing number of paintings, drawings, woodcarvings, leatherwork, metalwork, fashion and plant illustrations, as well as textile and architectural designs, exams and student memorabilia demonstrate the breadth and depth of teaching and student learning, all stored at Federation University. The exhibition will be launched by Associate Professor Claire McLachlan, Executive Dean, Institute of Education, Arts and Community, Federation University Australia, at the Post Office Gallery, Ballarat, on Friday 29 April 2022, at 6, for 6.30pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/c930a201-92ba-42d2-b9b0-3bbb8394952e.jpg/r0_231_4639_2852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg