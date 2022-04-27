news, latest-news,

Springbank onballer Todd Finco leads The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year. He has 16 votes after two rounds. Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde is one vote away, with Newlyn's Sean Willmott third on 13 votes. Finco received seven votes as part of a dominant midfield in the Tigers' 79-point win over Bungaree on Saturday. Forde added six votes for his performance in a loss to Gordon. Three players received the maximum 10 votes in round two - Clunes full forward John Fazio for his 10 goals against Ballan, Hepburn veteran Andy McKay and Wilmott as the Cats upset Waubra. CLUNES v BALLAN 10-John Fazio (C) 5-Brandyn Davidson (C) 4-Callum Newton (C) 3-Josh Thompson (C), Cam Wrigley (C) 2-Dylan Trickey (B), Damian Fazio (C) 1-Jay Homewood (B) SPRINGBANK v BUNGAREE 7-Zak Bozanich (S), Todd Finco (S) 5-Kieran Maher (S) 4-Connor Parkin (S) 3-James Thompson (S) 2-Chris Quinlan (S) 1-Joel Maher (S), Shannon Donegan (S) GORDON v DUNNSTOWN 9-Tom Wardell (D) 6-Khyle Forde (D) 4-Connor Ascough (G) 3-Billy Griffiths (G), Mick Nolan (G) 2-Jordan Clampit (G), Macauley Griffiths (G) 1-Riley Adams (D) NEWLYN v WAUBRA 10-Sean Willmott (N) 6-Marcus Tilley (N) 4-Dan Wehrung (N) 3-Liam Gunn (N), Jarrod Fryar (N) 2-Will Corbett (W) 1-Tom Nash (W), Caleb McGrath (N) ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP v CARGNHAM-LINTON 6-Ben Harris (RC) 5-Ed Denouden (RC), Joel Bragagnolo (RC) 4-Matthieu Brehaut (RC) 3-Jack Kelly (RC), Kynan Raven (CL) 2-Zach Priddle (RC) 1-Ryan Aikman (RC), Isaac Kirby (CL) HEPBURN v DAYLESFORD 10-Andy McKay (H) 6-Sean Tighe (H) 4-Chris Peart (D), Sam O'Brien (D), Dan O'Halloran (H) 1-Jimmy Wallesz (H), Ricky Ferraro (H) BUNINYONG v LEARMONTH 7-Matt Harbour (L) 5-Damon Folkes (L), James Laidlaw (L) 4-Tyrone Ross (B) 3-Jesse Marshall (B) 2-David Kelly (B), Jack Robertson (B) 1-Taylor Hall (L), Kris Swans (L) SKIPTON v CRESWICK 5-Rhys Monument (S), Dan Kilpatrick (S) 4-Tim Hughes (S), Matthew Romeril (S) 3-Jacob Maddock (S), Jack Romeril (S) 2-Tim Landwehr (C), Lakota Stranks (S) 1-Pat Taranto (C), Tynan Haintz (C) 16-Todd Finco (Springbank) 15-K Forde (Dunnstown) 13-S Willmott (Newlyn) 10-J Fazio (Clunes), Andy McKay (Hepburn), J Marshall (Buninyong), D Folkes (Learmonth) 9-T Wardell (Dunnstown), R Ranieri (Gordon), M Banner (Hepburn), T Hughes (Skipton)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/deb420f7-b5a5-4e2e-88ba-1d75b13c9e46.jpg/r0_54_2814_1644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg