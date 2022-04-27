Learmonth, Buninyong duo out on striking charges

news, latest-news,

Two Learmonth and Buninyong players have been suspended for two matches. Cooper Andrews (Learmonth) and Caius Barrenger (Buninyong) each accepted two-match set penalties. They were reported for striking each other at Buninyong on Saturday. Replacing Andrews will be among a number of forced changes Learmonth will have to make for its clash with Gordon at CE Brown Reserve in Wendouree, with each team unbeaten after two rounds. Learmonth will also be without defender Connor Smiith, who is expected to miss up to five weeks after injurying ankle against the Bombers. Jason Rae was also sidelined with a suspected broken arm. Gordon looks like being without Ben Schiltz (shoulder) and Jordan Clampit (calf), but Tye Murphy (foot) and Luke Gunnell (calf) possibly return. MEANWHILE, Isaac Kirby has played his last game for Carngham-Linton. The former Lake Wendouree is returning overseas. Kirby made a big impression in his two appearances for the Saints, but coach Clayton Scoble said it was only ever going to be a short stay at the club. Scoble said even in his short time with the club he had made a sizable contribution.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/7627a393-dafc-4f8b-9b1b-fc9817057bdf.jpg/r656_457_1492_929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg