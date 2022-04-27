news, latest-news,

Ballarat's Tom Conlan has experienced a thrill which will never be matched no matter how long he is in the horse training industry. Conlan saddled up Zipitup for an emotionally charged win in a maiden named in memory of his father Frank at Kyneton on Saturday. "Everything just fell into place," Conlan said. He said getting Zipitup ready for a tilt at the race had been two months in the planning. Having just his third race start in his first racing preparation, Zipiutup was sent out a $2.40 favourite and romped in by almost three lengths. Conlan admitted to being quite nervous before the race, with 50 to 60 family and friends on course to mark the running of the race and hopefully cheer home the three-year-old gelding as the winner. "It was a great thrill." Conlan said this was the third running of the memorial race and the first time he had had a starter as a trainer. He had an interest in a runner trained by his uncle Jim Conlan in the first edition before he had a trainer's licence. Frank Conlan trained at Woodend for almost two decades. He died at the age of 60 in early 2019 after being dislodged from a horse he was riding. Tom Conlan moved to Ballarat about a year ago and has five horses in work on a property at Mitchell Park. He is also a barrier attendant with Racing Victoria. THE Ballarat stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace produced a treble at Mildura on Tuesday. Aquila Volare ($1.70 favourite) broke through at his fifth start in a maiden, 2000m; Murrajong Road ($2.20 favourite) also saluted in a maiden, 1400m; and Seacole ($2.30 favourite) scored in a benchmark58, 1400m. BURRUMBEET-based trainer Richard Cully is maintaining a more than handy strike rate at the moment. He has had four wins from his latest eight starters. Capellani ($5.50) gave him his latest success in a benchmark58, 2439m, at Moe on Monday. The six-year-old, which is raced by legendary New Zealand horseman Graeme Rogerson, has now won two on end after three starts in Australia. THERE was also a NZ flavour to Michelle Payne's win with Rambler Reel in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark64, 1400m, in Ballarat on Sunday. The six-year-old's silks were black with a silver fern. Rambler Reel has had five starts for Payne, winning twice. BALLARAT Turf Club races next on Sunday, May 8. This will lead into the first meeting on the synthetic track for the year on Monday, May 16.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/4a05b89c-99d1-408d-9b1a-e85da3aa8e34.jpg/r0_23_5293_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg