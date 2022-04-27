'Life-changing' arts mentoring program boosts creative sector throughout pandemic

news, latest-news,

An arts mentoring program is creating ripple effect strengthening the whole creative sector in Ballarat, participants say. The Ballarat Arts Foundation is calling for expressions of interest for the second year of its mentoring program. Artist and 2021 program participant Kelsie White said the Ballarat community was richer because of this program which she saw as life-changing. "For pairs to be working in a such a concentrated way with each other, that has huge ramifications in a place like Ballarat. It is incredible to think about how exponential that can be," she said. "Even now we are really seeing the result. I know in one of the other mentor-mentee partnerships, the mentee is doing their PhD now and they possibly wouldn't have done that otherwise. "It is wild to think about how much something like this can change someone's life." Ms White moved to Ballarat in 2020 from Melbourne and saw the mentoring program as an opportunity to meet people in the arts world and get to know what was happening in the region. She was paired with mentor Amy Tsilemanis who helped Ms White achieve her goal to complete illustrations for books. Ms White has since completed her first public artwork laneway installation, opened a workshop at Barkly Square and created an illustration portfolio which is on a directory for the Australian Society of Authors. "I think the mentoring program gave me this new level of confidence in my ability to try things and go for things I don't think I could have done myself," Ms White said. "It is a huge achievement for me. I don't know if I would have been able to muster up the courage to apply for the illustrators directory if it wasn't for knowing someone was on the sidelines for me." RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat Arts Foundation mentoring program to strengthen arts community Mentor Ms Tsilemanis said she learnt how to be a good sounding board and ways to offer support and advice through the program. "One common theme with many of the mentors when we started the program was imposter syndrome, asking what did we have to offer?," she said. "The mentoring relationship is also about exchange and mutual benefit, not one bestowing wisdom on the other, as people might first think." The Ballarat Arts Foundation mentoring program included 22 artists last year and was funded with the support of a City of Ballarat community impact grant. Arts Foundation chair Paula Nicholson said the need to support artists was more important than ever given the impact the coronavirus pandemic continues to have on the cultural and creative sector. Applications for the mentoring program are due by April 30 and are available at ballaratartsfoundation.org.au. Email info@ballaratartsfoundation.org.au with any questions. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

