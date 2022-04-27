news, latest-news,

LEGENDARY Ballarat Basketball administrator Peter Eddy has become the 10th person inducted into the Basketball Ballarat hall of fame. Eddy was named a hall of fame at the 55th annual general meeting which was recently with the presentation made by fellow hall of fame member Dennis Foley. Foley spoke glowingly Eddy's many achievements compiled over a lifetime associated with Basketball Ballarat having been involved in the association for more than 30 years. The citation on the certificate makes reference to the development of the Minerdome site including additional courts, amenities and the addition of a Sports Clu. It also speaks about his work in bringing the Commonwealth Games basketball to Ballarat in 2006 and the extensive roles he played in basketball administration across the state and the creation and building of the Ballarat Sports Events Centre (Selkirk Stadium). Upon accepting the award, Eddy thanked his wife Maxine and daughter Jess, who supported him in his passions to build the organisation into what it is today. Ballarat Basketball now has around 4000 players and offers numerous pathways for players and officials to aspire to achieve state and national recognition. Eddy said basketball was always his passion and that every day felt like a hobby to him "I feel very humble to be recognised with this award and value it immensely", he said "I am very proud that the Ballarat Basketball Association has always achieved beyond its size as an organization, and through the work of its directors, staff, clubs and members both past and present I am confident it will continue well into the future". Eddy, who is currently a City of Ballarat councillor is expected to return to his ongoing volunteer work within the association as its honorary historian within the coming weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/ec51ab12-10d3-41f2-9a7b-f3f47cea5284.jpg/r0_170_4928_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg