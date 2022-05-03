news, latest-news,

First it was two years of COVID disruptions, a halt on weddings and functions and the financial blow this meant for flower sales. Then out of the blue, along came a freak storm which wiped out 13,000 roses at their Dean farm. But a combination of tenacity and community support has seen Windflower owner Kristy Tippett declare 'never say die' and is thrilled to be back in business. Ms Tippett said the initial workings of her decision to open up her shop in Sturt Street, was brought about by the impact COVID had on her sister farm, Soho Farm in 2021. "Our farm was quite badly affected by COVID," Mrs Tippett said. "We had to sell all of our flowers to wedding and event florists which resulted in us losing 100 percent of our business. "So we decided to open up a pop-up shop last February for Valentine's Day." Operating under their former name of Soho Rose Farm, Mrs Tippett's temporary store was a success attracting locals as well as those from Melbourne and Geelong. "We had some great community support and it was really good to have a place to sell our flowers and talk to people about local flowers and buying seasonal flowers," Mrs Tippett said. Along with her sister, Tegan, acting as manager, Mrs Tippett described Windflower's birth as one born from "spontaneity" with their shop permanently opening from November 2021. "Our main wholesale business which was weddings and events was not able to support us so this became a great little outlet to tell people our ethos and what we're about," she said. "We had people tell us if we did this again they'd come, so we opened up every week since then." Stocking seasonal flowers from her farm in Dean, locally as well as from regions across Victoria including Monbulk and Bungaree, Mrs Tippett finds great joy in educating customers on "what's in season." "I found that a lot of people who come in and don't work within the flower industry aren't fully understanding of what is in season and that our range changes all the time," she said. "Coming into autumn and winter we'll have heaps of tulips from Monbulk way and they're kind of the best here; so we're really lucky in that way." Like many businesses, Windflower has not been without its challenges especially during COVID's peak in 2021. "It's been pretty tricky dealing with the ups and downs of COVID," Mrs Tippett said. "We've had periods where it's been very quiet and there weren't as many people out on the street or people coming into the shops and that was probably the hardest part." However, with the easing of restrictions Mrs Tippett has noticed a positive shift in consumer behaviour supported by an uptake in orders. "People are feeling more positive which has been really nice and it makes me excited for how things will play out." As for the future, Mrs Tippett encourages locals to keep their eyes peeled for workshops and artist exhibitions. "We have a few in the works including a cake decorating workshop, friend speed dating and a flower arranging workshop," she said. Windflower open Wednesday to Sunday 10am - 4pm is located on 415 Sturt St, Ballarat Central.

