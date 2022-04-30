news, latest-news,

Skipton has remained unbeaten by defeating Ballan by 62 points at Smythesdale on Saturdat. The Emus set up a match-winning lead with a seven-goals opening quarter. While Skipton always held a comfortable margin, Ballan matched the Emus for the balance of the match with a vastly improved performance. You can watch a replay of the the match here. The Courier will be live streaming one CHFL match every week in 2022, taking the league's coverage to a whole new level. The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au

