Are you ready for another round of live CHFL action? This week The Courier will bring you a livestream of the Ballan v Skipton clash at Smythesdale. The first bounce is scheduled for 2.30pm, with the broadcast to begin at 2.25pm. All you will need to do is stay on this page and the broadcast will begin automatically. You will be able to watch the livestream here. The Courier will be live streaming one CHFL match every week in 2022, taking the league's coverage to a whole new level. The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

