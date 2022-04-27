news, latest-news,

More apprenticeship positions in the civil construction industry are coming to Ballarat as part of the state government's 11 new positions across regional Victoria. Two apprentice positions are available in Ballarat, who will work towards their Certificate III in civil construction while getting in-person experience on roads across the region. Josh Chatfield has spent the last six years in Ballarat and is three months away from finishing his apprenticeship. He said he has enjoyed the last three years working with the crews at VicRoads contractor SprayLine. "We work with equipment everyday whether it be hand tools or machinery and you get used to them," Mr Chatfield said. "It was quite easy to come here and fit in." IN THE NEWS: Mr Chatfield said he has enjoyed working on various projects in Ballarat but also travelling to places like Halls Gap. He is slowly able to point out places he has worked on to people he knows. After his apprenticeship is complete he is hoping to get a full-time position with the company. "I look forward to it, just trying to knuckle down and finish the last couple of months," he said. "You do get used to the people and the place, it has been a pretty easy transition." Peter Olsen is about half way into his apprenticeship with another 18 months to go. He said the heavy machinery is what drew him to the industry in the first place along with working outside. READ MORE: Ballarat roadworks: Midland Highway past Buninyong still not finished He has noticed that since he started his certificate the state has seen an increase in wet weather and more road maintenance is needed. "The weather, before I started we had been through the dry patch, now it has turned a bit wetter things deteriorate quickly," Mr Olsen said. He said when looking for an apprenticeship this position "more or less smacked him in the face". He is also looking forward to full-time work with the company when he finishes. "I am a bit older, so job security is what I am after," he said. Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said she knows how valuable becoming a qualified tradesperson can be. "To have an apprenticeship and be trained in Victoria means their future job security is ensured," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/12bf2404-10b2-4f2d-9a1e-d54c76c390f8.jpg/r11_229_4475_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg