BFNL selects junior representative netball squads

Ballarat Football Netball League has named its junior netball representative players and coaches.
The coaches will prepare the players for association championships at Warrnambool on Sunday, June 5.
Keira McDonald (Ballarat Swans)
Brydee Craig-Peters (Redan)
Eliza Ashby (Ballarat Swans)
Lyla Sheehan (Lake Wendouree)
Emmy Holloway (Lake Wendouree)
Gabriella Stanley (Mt Clear)
Audrey Murnane (North Ballarat)
Hayley Jackson (Ballarat Swans)
Ashlee Beseler (North Ballarat)
Mia Hayne (Ballarat Storm)
Macy Abrams (North Ballarat)
Rylee Sheridan (Sebastopol)
Penny Follett (North Ballarat)
Harriet Hodge (East Point)
Madison Dixon (Sebastopol)
Scarlett Clayton (Darley)
Mackenzie Kopke-Veldhuis (Sebastopol)
Amarli Minster (Sebastopol)
Maia Murphy (Ballarat Swans)
Ebony Porter (North Ballarat)
Abby Kinnersly (East Point)
Kate Aikman (North Ballarat)
Charli Ferguson (North Ballarat)
Rose Pfitzner (North Ballarat)
Annabel Hodge (East Point)
Sarah Augustine (East Point)
Allanah Trevisan (Mt Clear)
Jacinta McKenzie (Ballarat Swans)
Georgia Bodey (North Ballarat)
Chelsea Oellering (Mt Clear)
Rose Murnane (North Ballarat)
Isabella McNeill (Lake Wendouree)
Coaches: Prue Douglass, Damien Mullane