The Creswick Road Alstom factory will soon be a hive of activity, with the French conglomerate announcing a new recruitment push to build Melbourne's next metropolitan trains in Ballarat. Renovations to prepare the 105-year-old site will begin soon, ahead of construction beginning by the end of the year. State Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll was at the site on Wednesday, putting out the call for tradespeople and apprentices. READ MORE: Billion dollar boom: Ballarat factory to reopen with 150 new jobs It's understood at least 100 workers will be required at the Creswick Road facility, out of at least 150 in Ballarat, to help with the final assembly of the trains, with at least five per cent of those workers to be apprentices in a number of trades - Mr Carroll said Ballarat training providers should prepare to be "saturated". Last year, the state government committed almost $1 billion to build 25 new sets of X'Trapolis 2.0 trains in Ballarat, which will replace the ageing Comeng metropolitan fleet with "state-of-the-art" new trains. However, it came after a long campaign from Alstom workers, represented by the Electrical Trades Union and Rail, Tram, and Bus Union, among others, for the state government to announce the contract and avoid leaving workers in limbo. After several rallies at the Creswick Road site and at government MP offices, Alstom acquired competitor Bombardier, and some workers were able to be redeployed at its Ballarat East train maintenance facility. It was noted at the time that the stop-start nature of these large public transport contracts meant workers were often left behind between projects. Mr Carroll said his government was "always reviewing our rolling stock" to avoid these "peaks and troughs", but conceded this X'Trapolis 2.0 project will provide work until "2024, '25". "This is the first tranche in terms of construction," he said. "You'll see this site literally have the most advanced technology, and literally be calling out for more work, because the investment that Alstom is making here, it's a centre of excellence. "We're looking at our rolling stock to not have those peaks and troughs ... that it's a consistent, solid piece of work where manufacturers such as Alstom can literally plan for the future and have that job certainty there as well." The Department of Transport's head of rolling stock development, Ben Phyland, said there would be a high percentage of locally-produced content in the final trains. IN THE NEWS "We did do a lot of pre-design work on this contract, probably more than we've done in the past, to make sure we've got it right, making sure we're replacing the Comeng train and not breaking the network," he said. "The mockups are being built at the moment, for the second half this year, and construction later this year. "We're putting on a new product with all the latest technology without breaking the network - we're very confident it's going to be the right train for us." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/a555f0f6-e1dc-4fde-94af-4fc2763acd8c.jpg/r0_242_4806_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg