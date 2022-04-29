news, latest-news,

It has been a quiet three weeks in politics for the Ballarat electorate compared to other seats across nation. This week we check in with our pub test panel to see how they are feeling about the election race in Ballarat. Mrs Blackbourne said she was excited to see the Liberals had matched Labor's promise of a $4.5 million development to Sebastopol's Senior Citizens club. "I have more confidence that Labor will deliver on that promise, though, given that Scott Morrison has such a bad track record of following through on things he's promised over the last decade," she said. However she is disappointed to see no money was given to Victoria from the federal budget's regional investment fund. "That's unfair, given that Victoria is the source of so much tax money. "And it doesn't make sense when so many places in our state have major projects ready to go right now. "Ballarat has a bunch of business development and infrastructure plans that are ready and waiting for the federal government to kick-in to cover the cost to get those projects done. "Ballarat is not marginal enough to get much pork-barrelling attention from either major party; the Libs write us off as a lost cause and Labor know we're a sure thing regardless." Mrs Blackbourne said out of the candidates for Ballarat, Catherine King is the most familiar to her. "Most other candidates are fresh faces to me, I have looked them up online and read some of their publicity blurbs, but except for the couple of mysterious free-range independents, I am judging them by the political party they represent." IN THE NEWS: Taxes is something that has come to Mrs Blackbourne's attention this week. "No increases in taxes is not a feasible promise unless Morrison uses some weasley thesaurus trick like calling every increased or new tax a 'levy, tariff, duty, toll, excise, contribution, charge, or fee'. "Given the huge hit from the pandemic, it's especially impossible for any government to carry out budget repair without getting money from somewhere." Josh is seeing a similar theme when it comes to Ballarat's election promises. "I have not seen Ballarat get too much attention, at least it has not come up in the things I have been seeing," Mr Gay said. "It has been pretty flat," Mr Jenkins said when asked about his feelings on the campaign in Ballarat. He said the Ballarat community isn't really thinking about the election at the moment. "That might change and things might pick up when we get to pre-polling next week," he said. "There are not any commitments so there is not any interest. "I think it is a very sad situation for Ballarat. "What we really need to do is make it a marginal seat." Mr Jenkins said he saw a few Ballarat candidates attending Anzac Day services. "It was really good to see them taking the time to pay their respect," he said. At a federal level he is concerned to see Medicare scares again and "lies about the cashless debit cards". Mr MacPhail said he had heard Ballarat being mentioned a few times on the radio as he was listening this week. "I do not know of any direct attention, obviously the more universal topics are related to here," he said. He said this is not good for people's engagements with key issues and politics in general. He has observed politics becoming more about "personalities" and sees politicians speaking about issues "in a way that is clearly designed to keep their own jobs". "This is why independents and minor parties look so good, they seem more genuine. READ MORE: Has Ballarat been abandoned? A story of two future cities "When I watch them, their body language and words do not seem as rehearsed. "When women were being assaulted in parliament, people we pay to do their jobs were unwilling to investigate. "There is a serious lack of trust and it is justified." Homelessness keeps coming up for Mr MacPhail, especially when the major parties are talking about unemployment numbers. "So we have this four per cent unemployment number, but what about the people that have one hour of work or three hours or casual work. "We need to know how many people have enough work to live." Mr Beale has also noticed the lack of announcements in the Ballarat seat. "There has been very little, I think that's to be expected, being a marginal seat," he said. "I do not think voters are engaged in the Ballarat contests because there is little opposition. "I think people are engaged, whether they like it or not, in the fight between the federal leaders and between Labour and Liberal." At a federal level, where he sees more attention being paid, Mr Beale sees the two key election debates centering around cost of living and parties stances on China. "Voters have to decide who should control the purse strings," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/1916eebf-815b-43e4-81b8-584c4d0a3225.png/r34_728_1999_1838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg