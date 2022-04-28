news, latest-news,

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is continuing to see demand in Ballarat but one thing is holding them back. The program pairs an at risk young person with an adult mentor to promote a sense of community and provide positive role models. It has been running in Ballarat since the 80s but drops in and out of service depending on volunteer numbers and funding. Having a small number of volunteers is an issue Aiden Murphy, a BBBS mentor, has seen across his social work career. "I was always in a professional position trying to organise mentors in similar programs and there was always a shortage," Mr Murphy said. "I thought I could sit here and complain about it or I can be a part of the solution." Mr Murphy said he does not have children right now or pressing personal commitments so he had the time to dedicate to mentoring a young person. Mr Murphy and his mentee would meet weekly, taking turns to plan activities. IN THE NEWS: "We would go bike riding or bush walking, do some woodworking or even during COVID-19 we would play some online games," he said. Because of COVID-19 lockdowns Mr Murphy and his mentee ran their program for a little longer but they will be graduating soon. "My young person has developed age-appropriate relationships and there is less of a need for mentoring, so everyone involved said it was a good time for us to graduate," Mr Murphy said. "Most matches tend to stay in touch in some capacity after the 12 month commitment," Ballarat mentoring coordinator Jodie Downey said. They currently have 30 mentors matched all at different stages of the program and there are 40 young people on the waiting list. "We need more mentoring and volunteers," Ms Downey said. READ MORE: Developer reveals large purchase of BWEZ land, including site for Foodbank hub "And it is not just us, across the board in places that need volunteers, services like foster families are in need." She said they have experienced a lag after COVID-19 as people are not coming back to volunteering roles at pre-pandemic levels. On Friday evening they are holding a 'friendraiser' in an effort to share the BBBS work with the community. "We want to raise the profile and get more friends and general volunteers to support us with admin, events and other tasks," Ms Downey said. "What we know is now after the last two years, young people need support. "Community is so vital, we need to get back to supporting them." Ms Downey said having a trusted adult to be there for them makes a positive impact. This positive impact is something Aiden Murphy saw first hand while mentoring. READ MORE: Berry Street's Mother Infant Village helping break cycles of family violence Mr Murphy said he knew how important the program was but in his social work had sometimes met resistance when working with young people. "Having a young person reaching out for a positive role model and not having that resistance was a good thing," he said. "I did not have any expectations going into it, but to see a positive impact in such a short time was great." He encourages anyone thinking about putting their hand up to mentor to give it a go. "For me as a social worker, often the media surrounding 'troubled youth' can be quite damaging," he said. "Volunteering for a program like this is something we (adults) can control. "At the end of the day it is relationships, we all have them." The BBBS Friendraiser will be at the Grand Bar from 6:30pm Friday 29th.

