Commuters to benefit from upgrades to Beaufort train station

news, latest-news,

The Beaufort train station is in for a suite of upgrades including new car parking spaces, bicycle hoops, CCTV and safety lighting. The site is one of five across regional Victoria to undergo the upgrade which will be designed and completed by Ace Infrastructure. The Andrews Government is funding the project, which will also include stations across Kyneton, Gisborne, Riddells Creek and North Shore in Geelong. Beaufort station will see 40 new car parks built including two new accessible spaces, 15 new bicycle hoops as well as the upgraded security features. Meanwhile, up to $1 million has been announced for the construction of 100 extra car parks at Maddingley Park Reserve in Bacchus Marsh. The funding for the free parks will come from the state government's Regional Car Parks Fund. Moorabool Shire Mayor, Cr Tom Sullivan welcomed the announcement. "These new additional car parks will provide much-needed parking for our growing town of Bacchus Marsh." Cr Sullivan said. The parks will be built near the train station and a new $15 million Moorabool Aquatic and Recreation Centre, which is under construction. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/ca9ab8ae-afb3-45b3-9cea-f22242a31bd2.jpg/r0_237_4766_2930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg